Technology News
English Edition

Android 17 Introduces New Lock Screen Changes That Severely Limit PIN Guessing Attempts

Android 17 also replaces countdown timers with easier-to-read lockout messages and introduces a recovery shortcut on the lock screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 July 2026 17:12 IST
Android 17 Introduces New Lock Screen Changes That Severely Limit PIN Guessing Attempts

Android 17 limits failed PIN attempts more aggressively

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Android 17 simplifies lockout timer messages
  • Duplicate PIN entries no longer count twice
  • The update builds on Android 16 QPR2 security changes
Advertisement

Google is introducing stronger lock screen protections in Android 17 to make PIN and password guessing attacks less effective. The update combines stricter limits on failed unlock attempts with new safeguards for legitimate users, while also simplifying the recovery process after a lockout. It is designed to strengthen device security on supported Android devices without affecting normal day-to-day use. Google has also updated how lockout information is displayed and added quicker access to account recovery options.

Google Tightens Android 17 Lock Screen Security With New PIN Rules

Google's Community Engagement Manager for Android, Mishaal Rahman, said in a post on X that Android 17 reduces the number of failed PIN and password attempts allowed before progressively longer lockout periods take effect. The operating system now permits up to six incorrect guesses in the first minute, seven within six minutes, eight within 25 minutes, 12 over 24 hours and 19 across five years. By comparison, earlier Android versions allowed up to 10, 20, 50, 110 and 1,800 attempts over the same periods.

VoltGoogle Discussion
Explore More...

No additional unlock attempts are accepted after 20 failed PIN or password entries. This cap significantly reduces the scope for repeated guessing attacks using commonly chosen credentials.

Google has also added duplicate-guess detection for users who accidentally enter the same incorrect PIN or password multiple times. Repeated entries with the same incorrect credentials will no longer count as separate failed attempts. Instead, the system recognises the duplicate entry and displays a message explaining why it has not been counted.

Android 17 also changes how lockout timers are presented. Instead of displaying the remaining time in seconds, the lock screen now shows easier-to-read messages using minutes or other time units. For example, users will see "Try again in 30 minutes" instead of a countdown showing 1,800 seconds.

Google has also added a recovery shortcut to the lock screen. The link directs users to account recovery resources they can access from another device if they are unable to unlock their phone.

The Mountain View-based tech giant first announced the enhanced lock screen protections during The Android Show: I/O Edition in May. The feature builds on security changes introduced with Android 16 QPR2 and will continue in Android 17 on supported devices. The updated policy is intended to make PIN and password guessing attacks more difficult while making accidental lockouts easier for legitimate users to recover from.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android 17, Android, Android Security, Lock Screen Security, PIN Security
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Expands Gemini Spark to macOS for AI Desktop Automation Across Files, Apps

Related Stories

Android 17 Introduces New Lock Screen Changes That Severely Limit PIN Guessing Attempts
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched in India Alongside New LOQ Monitors
  2. Redmi Unveils Its First Over-Ear ANC Headphones With 72-Hour Battery Life
  3. Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
  4. Sony Alpha 7R VI Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  5. iQOO Pad 5c With a 10,000mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Two Xiaomi Smartphones, New Honor Handset Visit 3C Certification Database Ahead of Anticipated Debut: Report
  2. Honor 600 Elite Listed on EMVCo Database Alongside Honor 600s and 600 Lite S Models, Could Launch Soon
  3. Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition Variant Teased; Could Launch in India in Four Storage Variants
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Max Spotted on HDR10+ Certification Site; WPC Listing Reveals Charging Details
  5. Android 17 Introduces New Lock Screen Changes That Severely Limit PIN Guessing Attempts
  6. Google Expands Gemini Spark to macOS for AI Desktop Automation Across Files, Apps
  7. Anthropic Introduces Claude Sonnet 5 With Enhanced Agentic Capabilities; Confirms Return of Claude Mythos 5, Fable 5
  8. Instagram Rolls Out Spin View, New Story Creation Tools for Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta Smart Glasses
  9. Motorola Razr Fold Gets AirDrop Support With Quick Share, Supports File Sharing With Mac, iPhone
  10. Vivo X500 Pro Max Leak Hints at 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera Upgrade
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »