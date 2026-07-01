Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Expands Gemini Spark to macOS for AI Desktop Automation Across Files, Apps

Google Expands Gemini Spark to macOS for AI Desktop Automation Across Files, Apps

Gemini Spark for macOS is available in beta for Google AI Ultra subscribers aged 18 years and above in the US.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 July 2026 17:09 IST
Google Expands Gemini Spark to macOS for AI Desktop Automation Across Files, Apps

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini Spark runs on dedicated virtual machines on Google Cloud and is integrated with Google tools

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google says Gemini Spark can interact directly with local files on Mac
  • Remote task execution is expected to be rolled out for Mac soon
  • The company also announced support for custom MCP integrations
Advertisement

Google on Tuesday announced the rollout of Gemini Spark to the Gemini app on macOS in beta. First unveiled at Google I/O 2026 in May, the personal AI agent can automate multi-step tasks across apps and services. The Mountain View-based tech giant says users can interact with desktop files and apps on Mac computers to eliminate repetitive workflows, including organising documents, creating spreadsheets, and managing schedules. Alongside, Google also introduced new connected app integrations, support for custom Model Context Protocol (MCP), and proactive monitoring capabilities for Gemini Spark.

Gemini Spark Can Organise PDF Files on macOS

Gemini Spark can work beyond the chat window by interacting directly with files and apps on a user's Mac. Citing an example, Google explained that users can ask the AI assistant to organise PDF files in the Downloads folder into separate directories or generate a budget spreadsheet using invoice files stored locally. The personal AI agent can also schedule recurring updates to the spreadsheet using Google Workspace.

The feature only accesses files that users explicitly grant permission to use, as per the company.

On Mac, Google will soon roll out remote task execution as well. As the name suggests, users will be able to assign multistep tasks to Gemini Spark from their phone while away from their computer. They will be able to ask the AI assistant to locate a sales report stored on their Mac, extract the total revenue figure, and email it automatically.

Additionally, the tech giant also announced Gemini Spark's integration into more apps. On Google Tasks and Keep, users can convert notes into actionable tasks. There are also third-party integrations with apps like Canva, Dropbox, Instacart, OpenTable, and Zillow Rentals. Google says these integrations are rolling out to Gemini Spark on the web and mobile over the next week and are expected to reach the macOS app in the coming weeks.

Another notable addition is support for custom Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations. Using this, additional apps can be directly connected to Gemini Spark for more personalised workflows. And with proactive monitoring, the AI agent can track news websites, blogs, financial markets, sports, weather, shopping, social media, and email, then send updates to users when specified conditions are met.

Gemini Spark for macOS is available in beta for Google AI Ultra subscribers aged 18 years and above in the US.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gemini Spark, macOS, Google, Gemini
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Anthropic Introduces Claude Sonnet 5 With Enhanced Agentic Capabilities; Confirms Return of Claude Mythos 5, Fable 5

Related Stories

Google Expands Gemini Spark to macOS for AI Desktop Automation Across Files, Apps
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched in India Alongside New LOQ Monitors
  2. Redmi Unveils Its First Over-Ear ANC Headphones With 72-Hour Battery Life
  3. Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
  4. Sony Alpha 7R VI Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  5. iQOO Pad 5c With a 10,000mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Two Xiaomi Smartphones, New Honor Handset Visit 3C Certification Database Ahead of Anticipated Debut: Report
  2. Honor 600 Elite Listed on EMVCo Database Alongside Honor 600s and 600 Lite S Models, Could Launch Soon
  3. Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition Variant Teased; Could Launch in India in Four Storage Variants
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Max Spotted on HDR10+ Certification Site; WPC Listing Reveals Charging Details
  5. Android 17 Introduces New Lock Screen Changes That Severely Limit PIN Guessing Attempts
  6. Google Expands Gemini Spark to macOS for AI Desktop Automation Across Files, Apps
  7. Anthropic Introduces Claude Sonnet 5 With Enhanced Agentic Capabilities; Confirms Return of Claude Mythos 5, Fable 5
  8. Instagram Rolls Out Spin View, New Story Creation Tools for Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta Smart Glasses
  9. Motorola Razr Fold Gets AirDrop Support With Quick Share, Supports File Sharing With Mac, iPhone
  10. Vivo X500 Pro Max Leak Hints at 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera Upgrade
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »