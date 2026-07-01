Google on Tuesday announced the rollout of Gemini Spark to the Gemini app on macOS in beta. First unveiled at Google I/O 2026 in May, the personal AI agent can automate multi-step tasks across apps and services. The Mountain View-based tech giant says users can interact with desktop files and apps on Mac computers to eliminate repetitive workflows, including organising documents, creating spreadsheets, and managing schedules. Alongside, Google also introduced new connected app integrations, support for custom Model Context Protocol (MCP), and proactive monitoring capabilities for Gemini Spark.

Gemini Spark Can Organise PDF Files on macOS

Gemini Spark can work beyond the chat window by interacting directly with files and apps on a user's Mac. Citing an example, Google explained that users can ask the AI assistant to organise PDF files in the Downloads folder into separate directories or generate a budget spreadsheet using invoice files stored locally. The personal AI agent can also schedule recurring updates to the spreadsheet using Google Workspace.

The feature only accesses files that users explicitly grant permission to use, as per the company.

On Mac, Google will soon roll out remote task execution as well. As the name suggests, users will be able to assign multistep tasks to Gemini Spark from their phone while away from their computer. They will be able to ask the AI assistant to locate a sales report stored on their Mac, extract the total revenue figure, and email it automatically.

Additionally, the tech giant also announced Gemini Spark's integration into more apps. On Google Tasks and Keep, users can convert notes into actionable tasks. There are also third-party integrations with apps like Canva, Dropbox, Instacart, OpenTable, and Zillow Rentals. Google says these integrations are rolling out to Gemini Spark on the web and mobile over the next week and are expected to reach the macOS app in the coming weeks.

Another notable addition is support for custom Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations. Using this, additional apps can be directly connected to Gemini Spark for more personalised workflows. And with proactive monitoring, the AI agent can track news websites, blogs, financial markets, sports, weather, shopping, social media, and email, then send updates to users when specified conditions are met.

Gemini Spark for macOS is available in beta for Google AI Ultra subscribers aged 18 years and above in the US.