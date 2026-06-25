Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 Update Reportedly Includes Hints of a New iOS Like Wallpaper Shuffle Feature

Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 Update Reportedly Includes Hints of a New iOS-Like Wallpaper Shuffle Feature

Google recently began rolling out the first stable version of Android 17 to select Pixel devices.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2026 18:42 IST
Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 Update Reportedly Includes Hints of a New iOS-Like Wallpaper Shuffle Feature

Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 is rolling out to select Pixel devices

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 update brings new bug fixes
  • Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 update was released earlier this month
  • Google has yet to confirm the release of the new feature
Advertisement

Google started rolling out the latest Android 17 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1) beta 5 update to select Google Pixel devices earlier this week. The new developer beta version resolves multiple issues present in earlier beta releases of Android 17 related to the Camera app, Game Dashboard, Always-On Display, and Download Manager. The Mountain View-based tech giant began rolling out the QPR1 Beta 5 update days after the first stable version of Android 17 was released. While the company has yet to reveal the new features that ship with the latest QPR1 beta version, a report highlights that the update also includes hints for a new iOS-like wallpaper feature.

Google Pixel Phones Might Get a New Wallpaper Shuffle Feature

During an APK teardown of the latest Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 update, Android Authority spotted a new wallpaper feature, which resembles iOS' Photo Shuffle functionality. Dubbed Photo Shuffle, the feature is said to let Android users create a dedicated album of select photos, which will automatically shuffle through the phone's wallpaper.

VoltAndroid 17 Discussion
Explore More...

While users can choose to create a new album, the new Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 feature reportedly also allows users to select an existing album to shuffle through the screen. According to the screenshots shared by the publication, Photo Shuffle appears in a separate window. The page reads, “Create an album of your favourite people and pets to auto-refresh your wallpaper”.

Along with this, the Photo Shuffle functionality will let users choose how frequently the wallpapers must auto-refresh. The Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 update reportedly lets users select from four options, namely On Tap, Hourly, Daily, and Sunset/Sunrise. To access Photo Shuffle, users will reportedly have to open the Settings app, navigate to Wallpaper & style, tap on More wallpapers, and then select a Collection.

As previously mentioned, the Photo Shuffle feature reportedly comes as part of the Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 update. Google started rolling out the new beta version on June 23. According to the release notes, the update resolves an issue in the Game Dashboard where users were unable to stop screen recordings or save recorded files, while also resolving the issue that caused the Camera app to freeze.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 17, Google, Google Pixel, Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5, Android QPR1, iOS
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Honor Could Be Developing a Smartphone With a Massive 14,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 Update Reportedly Includes Hints of a New iOS-Like Wallpaper Shuffle Feature
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4b Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. Lava Smart 4 Plus Launched in India With a 6.75-Inch Display: See Price
  3. Oppo Reno 16 Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Raja Shivaji, Gram Chikitsalay S2, Avatar Fire and Ash, and More
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Launched in India With 52dB ANC, 54-Hour Battery Life
  6. Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Debuts With a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Launched With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, 6.7-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  2. Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 Update Reportedly Includes Hints of a New iOS-Like Wallpaper Shuffle Feature
  3. Honor Could Be Developing a Smartphone With a Massive 14,000mAh Battery
  4. Polish Exchange Kanga Granted MiCA Licence in Latvia, Set to Offer Services Across Europe
  5. iPhone Ultra 2 Tipped to Sport a Wider Display Than Apple’s First Foldable Phone
  6. Vivo Y05e Listing on Google Play Console Confirms Smartphone's Key Specifications: Report
  7. Binance Withdraws MiCA Filing Submitted in Greece, Days Ahead of MiCA Deadline
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE India Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Gets Listed on BIS Database
  9. Sony Starts Marketing Push for GTA 6, Says Game Will 'Play Best' on PS5
  10. Lava Smart 4 Plus Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »