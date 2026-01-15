Android users may soon see a cleaner, more organised notification experience, with Google testing a split layout that separates notifications and Quick Settings, rather than relying on a single pull-down panel. Leaks suggest this redesign is being developed for Android 17 and builds on work first spotted in unfinished Android 16 beta builds. The interface reportedly uses separate swipe gestures to access notifications and system controls and aims to improve usability on larger screens. If finalised, the update could mark major interface changes in years.

Google May Overhaul Android Notifications and Quick Settings in Android 17

According to leaks shared by tipster Mystic Leaks (via 9to5Google), the redesigned interface is currently in development for Android 17 and has been refined after first appearing in early Android 16 beta builds that never reached a stable release. The leaked build reportedly shows notifications and Quick Settings opening independently based on swipe direction. A swipe from the left edge is said to bring up notifications, while swiping from the right opens Quick Settings.

The change is expected to reduce visual clutter and improve usability, especially on larger screens, while closely resembling split layouts already used by Android skins from brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi. Google is also said to have resolved several visual and functional issues seen in earlier internal versions, suggesting the feature is now more mature.

Tablets and foldable phones are expected to use the split layout by default. On these devices, the classic combined panel may no longer be available on large screens, with foldables limiting the combined view to the outer display while the inner screen always uses the split interface. Regular smartphones, however, may still offer a choice between the classic combined layout and the new split design through system settings.

The leak also suggests Android 17 could bring back separate Wi-Fi and mobile data toggles in Quick Settings, undoing the combined Internet tile introduced in Android 12 and restoring faster one-tap control. Google has not officially confirmed any of these changes, and with Android 17 still under development and no developer preview released yet, the final implementation could change before launch.