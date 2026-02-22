Technology News
How to Download Android 17 Beta on Your Google Pixel Smartphone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Android 17 Beta 1 update is currently available for select Pixel smartphones and one Pixel tablet.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 February 2026 10:00 IST
How to Download Android 17 Beta on Your Google Pixel Smartphone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Here's How You Can Download and Install the Android 17 Beta 1 Update on Your Google Pixel Device

Highlights
  • Android 17 Beta 1 update features smoother animations
  • Android 17 Beta 2 update is expected to be released in March
  • Google has yet to reveal the exact date of stable release
Google recently started rolling out the first beta version of the Android 17 update for select Pixel devices. Available for Google Pixel phones and a tablet, the Mountain View-based tech conglomerate requires you to enrol your device in Google's Android Beta Programme to receive the same. Starting from the Pixel 6 series, the beta update is available for the latest Pixel 10 lineup and select Pixel A series phones. Hence, if you own one of the devices in the list, you can test out the new features yourself. With this, you can help the company iron out the reported bugs in the OS and experience the changes in the user interface design.

Here is a step-by-step guide for you to help you get the latest Android 17 Beta 1 update, before it is officially rolled out to a wider user base.

Android 17 Beta 1: Eligible Pixel Devices

The list of devices that are eligible to receive the new Android 17 Beta 1 update includes:

Pixel Phones Pixel Tablets
Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel Tablet
Google Pixel 6 Pro  
Google Pixel 6a  
Google Pixel 7  
Google Pixel 7 Pro  
Google Pixel 7a  
Google Pixel Fold  
Google Pixel 8  
Google Pixel 8 Pro  
Google Pixel 8a  
Google Pixel 9  
Google Pixel 9 Pro  
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL  
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold  
Google Pixel 9a  
Google Pixel 10  
Google Pixel 10 Pro  
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL  
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

How to Enrol in the Android Beta Programme

Before you enrol your Pixel smartphone, you should note that the Android 17 beta updates your phone receive in the future may contain bugs, errors, and issues that might affect your day-to-day device usage and functioning. Moreover, your device cannot be unenroled and reverted to a stable public version of a previous Android version without wiping the locally saved data on your Google Pixel phone or tablet. You can follow the steps mentioned below to enrol your device in the Android Beta Programme:

  1. Visit the Android Beta Programme website or click here.
  2. Sign in to your Google account with which one of the eligible devices mentioned above is linked.
  3. Select your device from the list on the website.
  4. Now, you can opt into Google's Android Beta Programme.

How to Download and Install Android 17 on Your Google Pixel Device

  1. Once your device has been enroled, you will automatically start receiving Android 17 beta OTA updates on your registered Pixel device.
  2. Open Settings on your phone > navigate to the System menu.
  3. Then, click on the Software Update button.
  4. Tap on the Download and Install button.
  5. After the download is complete, your device might restart a couple of times during the installation process.

Android 17 Features (Expected)

As previously mentioned, Google recently started rolling out the Android 17 Beta 1 update. The company said that the new Android version focuses on enhancing performance, while also offering a smoother user experience. Moreover, it brings improvements in the task management and power efficiency departments. Android 17 Beta 1 update also allows apps to run efficiently, improving the multitasking experience.

Moreover, the Android 17 beta version refines permission management to offer clearer visibility to users into how apps are accessing their sensitive data, including location, microphone, and camera feed. It also introduces the Versatile Video Coding (VVC) standard and audio framework restrictions on background audio interactions. Google has also introduced subtle design changes to the UI to offer smoother system animations. The notifications window and quick settings animations also been refined.

FAQs

1. Which devices are eligible to receive the Android 17 Beta 1 update?

You can download and install the Android 17 Beta 1 update on the Google Pixel 6 series to the Pixel 10 series smartphone and on the Google Pixel Tablet.

2. Can I switch back to a stable version of Android after downloading the Android 17 beta?

Yes, you can reset your Google Pixel device to switch to a stable version of Android. However, you might lose your data in the process if you do not create a backup of the same on an external device.

3. How often will I receive Android 17 beta updates?

Google says that you can expect to receive four OTA updates in a month.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished IP68-rated design
  • Pixel Snap is useful
  • Bright 120Hz displays
  • Smooth bloatware-free software
  • Tons of useful AI features
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • Average cameras with poor video quality
  • Only 256GB storage variant
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.40-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2364 pixels
Processor Tensor G5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5015mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design and build quality
  • Stunning display
  • Cameras that keep up in any lighting condition
  • Excellent battery life for a Pixel
  • Smooth UI and tons of useful AI features
  • 7 years of Android and security updates
  • Bad
  • The device is on the heavier side
  • Still not the best in terms of raw performance
  • Available in a single 256GB storage option
  • Disappointing charging speed
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 Pro XL review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimal design with IP68 rating
  • Really good cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI and seven years of OS updates
  • Good display
  • Doesn’t heat much
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezels with dated glass protection
  • Slow charging
  • 8GB RAM isn’t enough
Read detailed Google Pixel 9a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium IPX8-rated design
  • Bloatware-free software
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Tons of AI features to fiddle with
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • UI stutters randomly
  • Average cameras
  • Only 256GB storage variant
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Impressive AI features
  • Quality rear cameras
  • Long-term software commitment
  • Video Boost works brilliantly
  • Bad
  • Portrait mode needs work
  • Average battery life
  • 45W charger not available in India
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5060mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and solid feel
  • Top-notch display
  • Amazing loudspeakers
  • Decent battery life
  • Excellent cameras
  • AI powerhouse
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Single RAM and storage model available
  • Lags behind in raw performance
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1280x2856 pixels
Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact IP67-rated design
  • Timely software updates
  • Pixel Feature Drops are worth the wait
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezel
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Heating limits camera options
  • Wired and wireless charging are slow
Read detailed Google Pixel 8a review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4492mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • High refresh rate display
  • IP67 rating
  • Wireless charging
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • One-day battery life
  • Limited storage
  • Heats up with camera usage
  • No bundled charger, slow charging speed
Read detailed Google Pixel 7a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4385mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Android 17, How to Download Android 17 Beta, Google Android 17, Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel Tablet, Google, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Best Home Security Cameras Under Rs. 5,000 in India: Trueview 4MP, CP Plus 3MP and More
Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Design and Colour Options Seen in Leaked Renders

How to Download Android 17 Beta on Your Google Pixel Smartphone: A Step-by-Step Guide
