Samsung's One UI 8.5 Reportedly Includes Hundreds of Customisable Unlock Animations

LockStar reportedly includes multiple animation styles, such as Slide, Expand, Spread, Wave, Warp, and Ripple.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 January 2026 12:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to ship with One UI 8.5 pre-installed

Highlights
  • Samsung reportedly updated LockStar module in the One UI 8.5
  • One UI 8.5 reportedly adds manual brightness controls for AOD
  • LockStar could offer multiple animation styles
Samsung started testing One UI 8.5 on the Galaxy S25 last month, and the update appears to include several new features beyond general interface improvements. User reports on social media platforms suggest that Samsung has added an update to its LockStar module in the One UI 8.5 that adds support for multiple unlock animations. The new unlock animations appear to be exclusive to Galaxy S25 users who are part of the One UI 8.5 beta programme. 

LockStar Update Spotted in One UI 8.5

Tipster Ice Universe in an X post said that One UI 8.5 has introduced new options to enhance the lock screen experience. The tipster states that Samsung's LockStar module version 8.5.00.8 includes hundreds of new unlock animations for personalisation. It allows users to choose different fingerprint recognition effects.

A video shared by the tipster shows a different visual effect appearing when the phone is unlocked using a fingerprint. Additional posts by users suggest that LockStar supports multiple animation styles, including Slide, Expand, Spread, Wave, Warp, and Ripple.

Further, user posts indicate that Samsung's One UI 8.5 includes manual brightness controls for the Always On Display (AOD). This update will likely improve visibility and reduce power consumption on handsets with full-screen AOD, including the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 series.

The new unlock animations and the ability to adjust AOD brightness manually seem to be limited to One UI 8.5. The Galaxy S25 users enrolled in the One UI 8.5 beta programme will be able to access the features. Users in the beta programme can access the update by going to Settings Software Update Download and Install.

The One UI 8.5 is expected to come with the Galaxy S26 series. It is said to come with a couple of new features, including support for Pro camera presets, Network Battery Saver, and Priority Notifications.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, One UI 8.5, One UI 8.5 Beta, One UI 8.5 Features, One UI
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Could Begin Mass Production of In-House AI Server Chips Later This Year: Ming-Chi Kuo

