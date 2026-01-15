Samsung started testing One UI 8.5 on the Galaxy S25 last month, and the update appears to include several new features beyond general interface improvements. User reports on social media platforms suggest that Samsung has added an update to its LockStar module in the One UI 8.5 that adds support for multiple unlock animations. The new unlock animations appear to be exclusive to Galaxy S25 users who are part of the One UI 8.5 beta programme.

LockStar Update Spotted in One UI 8.5

Tipster Ice Universe in an X post said that One UI 8.5 has introduced new options to enhance the lock screen experience. The tipster states that Samsung's LockStar module version 8.5.00.8 includes hundreds of new unlock animations for personalisation. It allows users to choose different fingerprint recognition effects.

B R E A K I N G!

One UI 8.5 just got a brand new feature! You can now choose from hundreds of different unlock animations. Just download the latest version of LockStar (8.5.00.8) to start customizing your own effects. Check out the ones I set up—don't they look cool?

Click here… pic.twitter.com/GRiVZeuPDh — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2026

A video shared by the tipster shows a different visual effect appearing when the phone is unlocked using a fingerprint. Additional posts by users suggest that LockStar supports multiple animation styles, including Slide, Expand, Spread, Wave, Warp, and Ripple.

Further, user posts indicate that Samsung's One UI 8.5 includes manual brightness controls for the Always On Display (AOD). This update will likely improve visibility and reduce power consumption on handsets with full-screen AOD, including the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 series.

The new unlock animations and the ability to adjust AOD brightness manually seem to be limited to One UI 8.5. The Galaxy S25 users enrolled in the One UI 8.5 beta programme will be able to access the features. Users in the beta programme can access the update by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

The One UI 8.5 is expected to come with the Galaxy S26 series. It is said to come with a couple of new features, including support for Pro camera presets, Network Battery Saver, and Priority Notifications.