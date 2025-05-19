Google has been rumoured to be developing a new dedicated first-party desktop mode for Android phones and tablets for years now, and it may be closer to launch than ever before. As per a new leak, the feature, dubbed Android Desktop Mode, was previously expected to arrive with Android 16 this year but may now see its release with Android 17. It is speculated to offer capabilities similar to Samsung DeX and Motorola Connect, enabling users to resize windows and quickly transition between a mobile and desktop interface.

Android Desktop Mode Launch

Tipster Mishaal Rahman revealed details about the Android Desktop Mode in a recent livestream on X (formerly Twitter). The new desktop experience may enable users to take advantage of larger screens via their phone. When the phone, specifically a Pixel, is connected to an external display such as a laptop via USB Type-C, it could offer a desktop-style interface.

Android Faithful #93 - Android is getting a BIG UI overhaul, plus Desktop Mode?! https://t.co/724MoPVqqu — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 7, 2025

The Android Desktop Mode is said to offer multitasking capabilities with the ability to resize windows and move them around. Further, there may also be staple desktop-like features, such as an app management system, the ability to transition between mobile and desktop interface, and other navigation elements.

Previously, this new desktop experience was said to arrive with Android 16. The latest Android 16 beta update even added a new developer option dubbed “Enable desktop experience features". When enabled, the feature displayed the familiar Android taskbar, three-button navigation access, and other options when a Pixel running the aforementioned beta was connected to a laptop.

However, its release might be delayed. As per Rahman, Google needs more time to polish the user interface of the feature and thus, it may not arrive with Android 16. Instead, the feature is now speculated to debut with Android 17 on the next-generation of Pixel phones.

Previous reports suggest that the desktop mode may also include a taskbar with pinned apps like Phone, Messages, Camera, Chrome, as well as the app drawer. Further, it could also display recent apps.