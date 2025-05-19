Technology News
English Edition
Android Desktop Mode to Reportedly Debut With Android 17 on Pixel; May Offer Multitasking Capabilities

Android Desktop Mode may work when a phone is connected to an external display via USB Type-C.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 May 2025 10:06 IST
Android Desktop Mode to Reportedly Debut With Android 17 on Pixel; May Offer Multitasking Capabilities

The feature is said to initially debut with the next generation of Google's Pixel phones

Highlights
  • Android Desktop Mode may offer window resizing, multitasking features
  • It was expected with Android 16 but could now debut with Android 17
  • Google is said to be delaying the launch to refine the user interface
Google has been rumoured to be developing a new dedicated first-party desktop mode for Android phones and tablets for years now, and it may be closer to launch than ever before. As per a new leak, the feature, dubbed Android Desktop Mode, was previously expected to arrive with Android 16 this year but may now see its release with Android 17. It is speculated to offer capabilities similar to Samsung DeX and Motorola Connect, enabling users to resize windows and quickly transition between a mobile and desktop interface.

Android Desktop Mode Launch

Tipster Mishaal Rahman revealed details about the Android Desktop Mode in a recent livestream on X (formerly Twitter). The new desktop experience may enable users to take advantage of larger screens via their phone. When the phone, specifically a Pixel, is connected to an external display such as a laptop via USB Type-C, it could offer a desktop-style interface.

The Android Desktop Mode is said to offer multitasking capabilities with the ability to resize windows and move them around. Further, there may also be staple desktop-like features, such as an app management system, the ability to transition between mobile and desktop interface, and other navigation elements.

Previously, this new desktop experience was said to arrive with Android 16. The latest Android 16 beta update even added a new developer option dubbed “Enable desktop experience features". When enabled, the feature displayed the familiar Android taskbar, three-button navigation access, and other options when a Pixel running the aforementioned beta was connected to a laptop.

However, its release might be delayed. As per Rahman, Google needs more time to polish the user interface of the feature and thus, it may not arrive with Android 16. Instead, the feature is now speculated to debut with Android 17 on the next-generation of Pixel phones.

Previous reports suggest that the desktop mode may also include a taskbar with pinned apps like Phone, Messages, Camera, Chrome, as well as the app drawer. Further, it could also display recent apps.

Android 16, Android 17, Desktop Mode, Samsung DeX, Pixel, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Android Desktop Mode to Reportedly Debut With Android 17 on Pixel; May Offer Multitasking Capabilities
