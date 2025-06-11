Technology News
Android 16 With Support for Live Activities, Advanced Protection Rolling Out for Pixel Devices

Android 16 will be released by more brands for their respective devices in the coming months, says Google.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 June 2025 10:54 IST
Android 16 With Support for Live Activities, Advanced Protection Rolling Out for Pixel Devices

Photo Credit: Google

Android 16 is currently rolling out to Pixel devices including the latest Pixel 9 series

Highlights
  • Android 16 brings Advanced Protection for enhanced security
  • Live Updates offers real-time updates similar to iOS' Live Activities
  • Desktop mode allows resizable, movable app windows on larger screens
Google on Tuesday released the first stable version of Android 16, beginning with supported Pixel devices. The company says it is the earliest release of a major Android operating system (OS) update in the last few years and brings several new features. It adds live updates for real-time notifications and enhanced security measures courtesy of Advanced Protection. The company says future Android 16 updates will also carry a new design language dubbed Material 3 Expressive, as well a desktop-like experience on tablets and other devices with large screens.

Android 16 Compatible Models List

Google says Android 16 rollout is commencing with Pixel devices. All eligible handsets enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel programme will be offered the new OS iteration as an over-the-air (OTA) update. This includes:

  • Google Pixel 9 Series
  • Google Pixel 9a
  • Google Pixel 8 Series
  • Google Pixel Tablet
  • Google Pixel Fold
  • Google Pixel 7 Series
  • Google Pixel 6 Series

On Pixel devices, users can check for the Android 16 update by navigating to Settings > System > Software update > System update > Check for updates. The OS will be released by more brands for their respective lineup of devices in the coming months, as per the company.

Android 16 Features

Google highlighted the major features of Android 16 in a blog post. The update brings a new feature called forced notification auto-grouping. This is a feature which groups notifications together to prevent multiple individual notifications from the same apps, as per the company.

There's also Live Updates which functions similar to Live Activities on iOS. This feature provides updates in-real time for ride-sharing and food delivery apps on the lock screen. Google says it is working to bring this capability to Samsung's Now Bar, as well as Live Alerts on Oppo and OnePlus smartphones.

android 16 google 1 Android 16

New Features in Android 16
Photo Credit: Google

 

Meanwhile, Advanced Protection claims to protect users from harmful attacks, malicious websites, scam calls, and online attacks. As per Google, it serves as a single control point for security settings in apps like Google Chrome, Message, Phone, in addition to support for third-party apps in the future.

Google's latest OS update also promises a simpler experience across different brands of hearing aid devices. Users can control them from their device which have built-in front-facing mics for audio input, or switch to the phone as input with LE Audio hearing devices for improved call quality.

android 16 google 2 Android 16

The update brings a new desktop windowing experience for large screen devices
Photo Credit: Google

The company adds that a future Android 16 update will also bring desktop windowing, building upon the capabilities of Samsung DeX. It is developed in collaboration with Samsung and lets users manage apps and content on devices with larger screens. Users will be able to take advantage of single app or split-screen modes. It works like a desktop, enabling you to open, move, or resize multiple app windows in a single screen, making it easier to work across apps. Desktop windowing on Android 16 will be rolled out to more compatible devices later this year.

Meanwhile, the new Material 3 Expressive design that Google showcased at I/O in May 2025, will also be making its way to devices running Android 16 later this year. The new design will also be part of the Android 16 QPR1 stable release said to roll out next month. 

Android 16, Android 16 Release Date, Android 16 Roll Out, Android 16 launch, Android 16 Compatible Device, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Android 16 With Support for Live Activities, Advanced Protection Rolling Out for Pixel Devices
