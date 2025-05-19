Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Apple AirPods With Built in Camera Said to Launch Next Year; No Major Upgrades Till 2026

Apple AirPods With Built-in Camera Said to Launch Next Year; No Major Upgrades Till 2026

Apple is also developing a lighter version of the AirPods Max and it may enter mass production soon.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 May 2025 09:55 IST
Apple AirPods With Built-in Camera Said to Launch Next Year; No Major Upgrades Till 2026

Photo Credit: Apple

AirPods 4 (pictured above) are the successor to 2021's AirPods 3

Highlights
  • Apple is tipped to launch AirPods with built-in IR cameras in 2026
  • The cameras could enable in-air gesture control features
  • A lighter AirPods Max model might enter mass production by 2027
Advertisement

Apple is said to move away from making any significant upgrades to AirPods till 2026. The company refreshed its AirPods lineup last year with the introduction of AirPods 4 — a product which also finally brought active noise cancellation (ANC) to the base TWS earbuds. However, the story for this year may not be the same. Next year, the iPhone maker is tipped to introduce a new product in the form of AirPods with a built-in infrared (IR) camera.

Upgrades to AirPods

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared details about Apple's roadmap for the AirPods lineup. They do not expect the company to make any ‘substantial' upgrades to the TWS earbuds till 2026. Meanwhile, AirPods Max may also be refreshed in the coming years.

Kuo suggests that Apple is developing a lighter version of the AirPods Max and the purported product could make it to the mass production stage in 2027

In addition to upgrades to existing products, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also tipped to introduce a new product — AirPods with built-in IR cameras. As per Kuo, the purported device may also enter mass production next year. This corroborates previous reports which claimed that the company was developing AirPods and Apple Watch models equipped with cameras which offer similar functionality as the smart glasses.

The analyst previously claimed that the IR cameras may enhance the audio experience. With the ability to detect environmental changes, the AirPods could allow a larger number of gestures. The built-in camera on the TWS earbuds is tipped to enable “in-air gesture” control. Further, the device may also support hand movements.

The upcoming AirPods are also expected to deliver an improved spatial audio experience with Apple's Vision Pro spatial headset. For example, if a user turns their head to a particular direction, the spatial sound coming from that source may be enhanced for a more immersive experience.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful, comfortable, and luxurious 
  • Best-in-class controls 
  • Seamless connectivity with Apple devices 
  • Very good ANC and Transparency modes 
  • Wide, spacious soundstage 
  • Excellent, flexible sound
  • Bad
  • No power button, unpredictable power consumption  
  • Below-par battery life 
  • Smart Case is a bit silly 
  • Lightning charging port 
  • No ANC level adjustment
Read detailed Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, AirPods, AirPods Max, Apple Airpods
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme GT 7: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More

Related Stories

Apple AirPods With Built-in Camera Said to Launch Next Year; No Major Upgrades Till 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple AirPods With Built-in Camera Tipped to Launch Next Year
  2. Android Desktop Mode Said to Debut With Android 17 on Pixel
#Latest Stories
  1. Android Desktop Mode to Reportedly Debut With Android 17 on Pixel; May Offer Multitasking Capabilities
  2. Apple AirPods With Built-in Camera Said to Launch Next Year; No Major Upgrades Till 2026
  3. NASA Satellite Detects Tree Leaf Changes as Early Volcano Eruption Warning Signal
  4. Russian Researchers Discover 11 New Active Galactic Nuclei In Spektr-RG X-ray Survey
  5. New Study Reveals Recent Ice Gains in Antarctica, But Long-Term Melting Continues
  6. Astronomers Discover Teleios, A Supernova Remnant with Perfect Symmetry
  7. NASA’s SWOT Satellite Reveals Big Impact of Small Ocean Currents and Waves in n Marine Ecosystems
  8. Ironheart OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Marvel’s Upcoming Mini Series?
  9. NASA’s Europa Clipper Captures Stunning Infrared Image of Mars
  10. Captain America: Brave New World OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Marvel Movie Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »