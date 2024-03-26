Technology News
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Dimensity 9400 chipsets might outperform Apple's A18 Pro chip in multi-core performance, according to early benchmarks.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 March 2024 11:27 IST
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max (pictured) are expected to feature Apple's A18 Pro chip

Highlights
  • Apple's A18 Pro chip is likely to debut with the iPhone 16 Pro this year
  • The flagship chip could face competition from Qualcomm and MediaTek
  • These processors could offer vastly improved multi-core performance
Apple is expected to equip the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with an A18 Pro chip, the successor to the 3nm A17 Pro mobile processor that was introduced last year. A new leak suggests that the upcoming chip is expected to bring improvements to both single core and multi core performance, but the next flagship chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek could end up beating the A18 Pro in multi core performance, according to early benchmarks of all three processors.

According to details shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Mochamad Fanani (via WCCF Tech), Apple's A18 Pro chip scored 3570 points in the single-core test on Geekbench 6, while the multi-core score was 9,310 points. This represents an increase of around 23 percent and 28.66 percent, respectively, over the Geekbench scores for the A17 Pro that powers that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

While these early benchmark scores suggest that Apple has improved the performance of its upcoming iPhone processor in single-core and multi-core performance, it may face some serious competition from Qualcomm's next-generation chip. A previously leaked benchmark (via X: @negativeonehero) suggested that Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 has a single-core score of 2,845 points and multi-core score of 10,628.

Similarly, leaked benchmarks of the purported MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip suggest that the next processor from the Taiwanese chipmaker will have a single-core and multi-core scores of 2,776 and 11,739 points, respectively. The Dimensity 9400 is also said to have an AnTuTu score of 3,449,366 points, which is higher than the 3,133,570 points scored by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip.

Both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Dimensity 9400 chips could offer higher multi-core performance than the A18 Pro, based on these leaked benchmark scores. It is worth taking these predictions with a grain of salt, as these are early leaks related to the performance of these chips, and the final performance — after optimising for efficiency — could be different for all three processors.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) With 10.4-Inch LCD Display, S Pen Support Listed Online

