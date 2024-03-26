Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) With 10.4-Inch LCD Display, S Pen Support Listed Online

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is available in Wi-Fi and LTE variants.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2024 11:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) With 10.4-Inch LCD Display, S Pen Support Listed Online

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is offered in Grey and Mint colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) sports an 8-megapixel rear camera
  • The tablet is backed by a 7,040mAh battery
  • The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was first unveiled in April 2020
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has been listed online. The refreshed model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has appeared on the official website in some regions. The tablet comes with an unspecified new chipset and ships with Android 14-based UI. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) shipped with Android 12-based One UI 4 out-of-the-box and was powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G. The 2024 variant is similar to the older versions of the model in terms of design.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is listed on Samsung's Romania website. It is offered in Wi-Fi and LTE variants and a 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. It is seen in Grey and Mint colour options. However, the website has not listed the price of the tablet. At the time of writing, the tablet was also listed on the Samsung Ireland website

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) specifications, features

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is listed with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by an unspecified chipset with clock speeds of 2.4GHz and 2.0GHz. Based on an earlier leak, it is expected to be the in-house Exynos 1280 SoC. The tablet runs Android 14-based One UI 6 out-of-the-box. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) carries an 8-megapixel sensor with autofocus support at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. The tablet does not have a rear flash unit but offers video recording at full-HD (1,980 x 1,080 pixels) resolution at 30 frames per second (fps). It also comes with support for the S-Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is backed by a 7,040mAh battery that is claimed to offer a video playback time of up to 14 hours. It gets Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet weighs 465g and measures 244.5mm x 154.3mm x 7mm in size.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.40-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 14
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 launch, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme GT Neo 6 SE Display Details Confirmed; Live Images Surface Ahead of Imminent Launch
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Renders Leaked Online; Could Get Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) With 10.4-Inch LCD Display, S Pen Support Listed Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why the iPhone 16 Pro Could Face Competition From Flagship Android Phones
  2. Realme 12X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Design, Specifications Leak Online
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) With 10.4-Inch LCD Display Listed Online
  5. Zoom Unveils Workplace, an AI-Powered Collaboration Platform
  6. Poco C61 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Design Renders, Specifications Surface Online Again
  8. Lenovo Tab M11 to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Samsung Galaxy C55 5G Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI Might Debut on Galaxy S23 Series This Week
  2. Poco C61 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. iPhone 16 in China to Reportedly Use AI Services by Baidu and Come With Ernie Bot
  4. Android 15 to Offer High-Quality Mode for Webcam Feature on Google Pixel Smartphones: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy C55 5G Allegedly Appears on Google Play Console Website With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
  6. Realme 12X 5G India Launch Set for April 2; Design, Key Features Revealed
  7. Zoom Introduces Workplace, an AI-Powered Collaboration Platform to Streamline Communication
  8. Bitcoin Breaches $70,000 Before Receding to $67,700, Market Under Mild Volatility
  9. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Renders Leaked Online; Could Get Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. iPhone 16 Pro Could Face Serious Competition From Flagship Android Phones, Leaked A18 Pro Benchmarks Show
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »