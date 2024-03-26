Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has been listed online. The refreshed model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has appeared on the official website in some regions. The tablet comes with an unspecified new chipset and ships with Android 14-based UI. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) shipped with Android 12-based One UI 4 out-of-the-box and was powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G. The 2024 variant is similar to the older versions of the model in terms of design.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is listed on Samsung's Romania website. It is offered in Wi-Fi and LTE variants and a 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. It is seen in Grey and Mint colour options. However, the website has not listed the price of the tablet. At the time of writing, the tablet was also listed on the Samsung Ireland website.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) specifications, features

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is listed with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by an unspecified chipset with clock speeds of 2.4GHz and 2.0GHz. Based on an earlier leak, it is expected to be the in-house Exynos 1280 SoC. The tablet runs Android 14-based One UI 6 out-of-the-box. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) carries an 8-megapixel sensor with autofocus support at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. The tablet does not have a rear flash unit but offers video recording at full-HD (1,980 x 1,080 pixels) resolution at 30 frames per second (fps). It also comes with support for the S-Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is backed by a 7,040mAh battery that is claimed to offer a video playback time of up to 14 hours. It gets Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet weighs 465g and measures 244.5mm x 154.3mm x 7mm in size.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.