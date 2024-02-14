Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 16 Series Schematics Tip Design, May Include iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE Models

iPhone 16 Series Schematics Tip Design, May Include iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE Models

iPhone 16 SE is tipped to cost $699 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 128GB version.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 February 2024 11:38 IST
iPhone 16 Series Schematics Tip Design, May Include iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE Models

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 series was unveiled on September last year

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 series is expected to debut later this year
  • Leaked renders show a thin pill-shaped camera bump with vertical cameras
  • iPhone 16 SE is said to feature a 6.1-inch display
Advertisement

iPhone 16 series is expected to debut later this year like most iPhone releases, with leaks and rumours about the upcoming lineup already making the rounds on the Web. In a new update, the schematics, specifications and possible pricing of the iPhone 16 series have surfaced online. The image offers a brief look at the possible rear design of the upcoming handsets and suggests a major design overhaul with a vertical camera layout. The lineup is tipped to include iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models.

Schematics shared by tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) indicate that the iPhone 16 series will comprise five distinct models — iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This suggests the merger of the iPhone SE product line into the iPhone 16 portfolio.

The renders show a single pill-shaped rear camera layout for the iPhone 16 SE and iPhone 16 Plus SE with an offset flash., reminiscent of the iPhone X. The vanilla iPhone 16 is seen with a dual rear camera unit. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are seen with triple rear camera setups. All three models appear to have a vertical camera arrangement with pill-shaped camera bumps seemingly corroborating previous leaks. The current iPhone 15 series features a square-shaped camera bump with horizontally placed sensors.

The tipster has also posted possible pricing of the iPhone 16 series as a comment on X. The iPhone 16 SE is tipped to cost $699 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 128GB version, while the iPhone 6 SE Plus could be priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 256GB variant. The 256GB version of the vanilla iPhone 16 could come with a price tag of $699, while the 256GB variant of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are said to be priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 83,000) and $1099 (roughly Rs. 91,000), respectively.

The iPhone 16 SE is said to feature a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 16 Plus SE is likely to get a 6.7-inch display with 60Hz display. Both these models are said to get the Dynamic Island feature. The regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are rumoured to get 6.3-inch screens with 120Hz refresh rate, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to pack a larger 6.9-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to go official in September this year. Apple is anticipated to pack an A18 Pro Bionic chip based on a 3nm process on the Pro models, while the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could run on a toned-down version of the A17 Pro chip.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16, Apple, iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Series, iPhone SE
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQoo Z9 BIS Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch; Key Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Series Schematics Tip Design, May Include iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE Models
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Price in India, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. iPhone 16 Series Design, Price, Screen Size Revealed in New Leak
  3. Redmi A3 Budget Smartphone Goes Official in India: See Price
  4. Poco M6 5G, Poco C65 Get New Green Colour Option in India
  5. Google Rolls Out Android Safe Browsing to Protect Users From These Threats
  6. Honor X9b 5G OS, Front Camera Confirmed Ahead of February 15 India Launch
  7. The First Android 15 Developer Preview Could Arrive on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Launched in India, ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 Refreshed
  2. Nvidia Releases Chat With RTX, an AI Chatbot That Runs Locally on Windows PC
  3. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Leaked Design Renders Show Camera Bump, Faux Leather Back Panel
  4. Android Safe Browsing Feature Rolled Out by Google With Live Threat Protection: How it Works
  5. OpenAI Tests a New Memory Feature for ChatGPT to Let the AI Remember Past Conversations
  6. Redmi A3 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple’s Longest-Serving Designer Bart Andre Said to Depart Company, Adding to Exodus
  8. Nothing Phone 2a Price in India, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of March 5 Launch
  9. Nvidia Market Cap Threatens Google Parent Alphabet After Overtaking Amazon
  10. Meta Quest 3 Is 'The Better Product, Period': Mark Zuckerberg Reviews Apple Vision Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »