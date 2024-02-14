iPhone 16 series is expected to debut later this year like most iPhone releases, with leaks and rumours about the upcoming lineup already making the rounds on the Web. In a new update, the schematics, specifications and possible pricing of the iPhone 16 series have surfaced online. The image offers a brief look at the possible rear design of the upcoming handsets and suggests a major design overhaul with a vertical camera layout. The lineup is tipped to include iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models.

Schematics shared by tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) indicate that the iPhone 16 series will comprise five distinct models — iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This suggests the merger of the iPhone SE product line into the iPhone 16 portfolio.

I recently came into possession of a table that appears to illustrate that the iPhone 16 lineup will merge with the SE lineup. Based on what is reported in this image of which I have no information on the source, it seems that Apple is working on an iPhone 16 SE, a 16 Plus SE… pic.twitter.com/4ng2oU86ew — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 12, 2024

The renders show a single pill-shaped rear camera layout for the iPhone 16 SE and iPhone 16 Plus SE with an offset flash., reminiscent of the iPhone X. The vanilla iPhone 16 is seen with a dual rear camera unit. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are seen with triple rear camera setups. All three models appear to have a vertical camera arrangement with pill-shaped camera bumps seemingly corroborating previous leaks. The current iPhone 15 series features a square-shaped camera bump with horizontally placed sensors.

The tipster has also posted possible pricing of the iPhone 16 series as a comment on X. The iPhone 16 SE is tipped to cost $699 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 128GB version, while the iPhone 6 SE Plus could be priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 256GB variant. The 256GB version of the vanilla iPhone 16 could come with a price tag of $699, while the 256GB variant of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are said to be priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 83,000) and $1099 (roughly Rs. 91,000), respectively.

The iPhone 16 SE is said to feature a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 16 Plus SE is likely to get a 6.7-inch display with 60Hz display. Both these models are said to get the Dynamic Island feature. The regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are rumoured to get 6.3-inch screens with 120Hz refresh rate, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to pack a larger 6.9-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to go official in September this year. Apple is anticipated to pack an A18 Pro Bionic chip based on a 3nm process on the Pro models, while the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could run on a toned-down version of the A17 Pro chip.

