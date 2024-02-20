Technology News

iPhone 16 Pro Colour Options Leak; Apple Tipped to Launch Pro Models With Gold Finish

The iPhone 16 Pro's Titanium Grey finish is said to resemble the Space Grey version of the iPhone 6.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2024 12:20 IST
Photo Credit: X/ Majin Bu (@majinbuofficial)

iPhone 16 Pro leaked renders hint at two new colour options

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro could arrive in grey and gold colourways
  • They may replace two existing colour options on the iPhone 15 Pro lineup
  • Apple is expected to launch the purported iPhone 16 series in Q3 2024
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could arrive in the second half of 2024 in two new colour options, according to details shared by a tipster via X (formerly known as Twitter). Leaked renders of the purported smartphones show the phone in new grey and gold finishes — Apple's current generation iPhone 15 Pro models are not available in a gold colourway. Apple currently sells its flagship iPhone models — the first to be equipped with a titanium chassis — in four colour options.

X user Majin Bu (@majinbuofficial) has leaked two renders of what appear to be the iPhone 16 Pro in new colour options. The Cupertino company could launch its next premium iPhone models in Desert Titanium and Titanium Grey colourways. Other colour options are also being discussed, but their arrival is "less plausible", according to the tipster.

The new Desert Titanium (Desert Yellow) colour option is said to resemble the gold colour option available on the iPhone 14 Pro models — last year's iPhone 15 Pro models didn't arrive in a gold finish, unlike their predecessors. Meanwhile, the tipster says that the Titanium Grey (Cement Grey) colour is similar to the Space Grey colour on the iPhone 6 that was released in 2014.

Last year, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched in Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural, and White Titanium colourways. If the tipster's claims are accurate, then the iPhone 16 Pro could mark the return of the gold colourway to the company's premium iPhone models.

The leaked colourways suggest that Apple is planning to offer different colour options on the iPhone 16 Pro models. The company will have to replace at least two of the iPhone 15 Pro colour options — unlike the standard models, the iPhone Pro handsets are always launched in four colours.

We can speculate that the Titanium White and Black Titanium colourways could be retained, while the others could make way for these leaked finishes. It is worth noting that the iPhone 16 series of smartphones is only expected to arrive in the third quarter of 2024, and we can expect to learn details about the iPhone 16 Pro models' colour options and specifications in the coming months.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro colour options, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Realme 12+ 5G Tipped to Launch in India on March 6, Realme 12 Said to Follow
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Holds Value Above $51,000, Small Losses Strike Solana, Polygon Among Others

