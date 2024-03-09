iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be unveiled later this year in September. Previous leaks and reports about the handset have suggested several key specifications and some design changes. A new report has now surfaced that shares leaked CAD renders of the iPhone 16 Pro. The renders suggest the possible design of the handset. The upcoming iPhone 16 lineup is likely to include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. They are said to succeed the iPhone 15 series of smartphones that Apple introduced in September 2023.

Leaked CAD renders of the iPhone 16 Pro shared by 91Mobiles show a new button on the right edge of the handset, placed below the power button. It is said to be the Capture Button that will have capacitive touch and act as a photo or video capture trigger. The button may also help users adjust focus and zoom levels.

The report also claims that the Action Button on the iPhone 16 Pro could be larger than the one on the preceding iPhone 15 Pro. The report adds that the handset is likely to measure 149.6mm x 71.4mm x 8.4mm in size, which is larger than the older model. It is also tipped to get a 6.3-inch display with thinner bezels.

Moreover, the rear camera module of the iPhone 16 Pro is said to share a similar design as the iPhone 15 Pro. In the leaked renders, the module is seen housing three camera sensors, a LiDAR module, a microphone, and a flash unit. It is also expected to feature a 5x tetraprism telephoto camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone is also tipped to carry a larger 3,355mAh battery.

Recently, the iPhone 16 Pro has also been tipped to launch in Desert Titanium and Titanium Grey colours. The former shade is said to be similar to the gold colour option in the iPhone 14 Pro models, while the latter is likely to resemble the Space Grey option that was available with iPhone 6.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.