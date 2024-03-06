Apple Pencil (3rd generation), or Apple Pencil 3 could be launched as soon as this month by the tech giant, as per a new report. An earlier report highlighted that Apple was gearing up to launch multiple devices in the next two months, out of which the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chipset have already been unveiled. Now, the Cupertino-based company could be gearing up to bring the next generation of Apple Pencil along with new features such as magnetically interchangeable tips and support for Find My app.

The information comes from a tipster who goes by the moniker Instant Digital on Weibo (via MacRumors). As per the report, Apple will introduce the 3rd generation Apple Pencil in March 2024. This also corroborates with an earlier report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who said multiple new devices could be introduced via press release between March and April. If true, this launch will finally succeed the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, which debuted in 2018. The tech giant did unveil a cheaper Pencil last year, but it was not an update to the 2nd generation model.

Not much is known about the design and the features of the Apple Pencil 3, however the report pointed out a number of upgrades it may receive. It could get a shorter body and a glossier finish, and might get multiple magnetically interchangeable tips that could be used to sketch in different styles. It may also get support for the Find My app that will enable users to find it in case it gets lost or misplaced, as per a report by 9to5Mac. However, it is not known whether it will support Precise Location feature. It is also expected to get the USB Type-C port.

Gurman's report highlighted that two new iPad Pro models with an OLED display could also be launched soon. It is believed that the Apple Pencil 3 might arrive as its accessory. Additionally, there are rumours that a new Magic Keyboard might also be introduced alongside. The rumoured Apple tablets could be powered by the M3 chipset, a redesigned rear camera module, landscape-oriented front camera, a slimmer body, and more.

