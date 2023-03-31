Apple is expected to launch its first AR/VR headset in 2023 and a more affordable version of the same in 2024 or 2025. There have been several reports and speculation surrounding the product and its features since it will be the first of its kind by the Cupertino-based tech giant. The AR/VR headset was expected to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 being held from June 5 to June 9. However, a recent report hinted at an internal disagreement at the company regarding the wearable device. An analyst now suggests that the mass production of the device has been pushed to Q3 of 2023.

According to notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's AR/VR headset is likely to be delayed yet again. Kuo now thinks the supply chain will massively increase assembly for the device in the mid-to-late third quarter of this year, which is in the August-September time frame.

Due to the delay, Kuo says that only 200,000 to 300,000 units will be assembled and shipped this year, down from initial expectations of more than 500,000 units. According to Kuo, Apple is not too ambitious about the headset's profits due to its high price, reported to be around $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,48,000), in the time of an economic downturn. Kuo adds that Apple has also compromised on some specifications, such as its weight target, as it ramps up production.

Kuo also poses the question of whether the mass production delays will result in a postponement of the headset's official announcement. Bloomberg suggested in an earlier report that the headset will be launched in June, at the company's annual WWDC event. With the recent announcement of the WWDC 2023 dates, the expectation of the AR/VR headset, likely to be named Apple Reality Pro, being unveiled at the conference became firmer.

A couple of recent reports have suggested that the Cupertino headquarters were in disagreements about some particulars of the AR/VR headset. The company could use its proprietary Apple silicon chipsets that they use for MacBooks, and launch the headset as a standalone device. Apple could also launch it as a 'copresence' device that will enable users to engage in augmented reality videoconferencing and meetings.

