Huawei is tipped to be working on a virtual reality (VR) headset that will compete with the Apple Vision Pro. The purported high-end headset will be launched by the company at the end of 2024, according to details shared by a tipster. Apple's high-end spatial computer supports both augmented reality (AR) and VR content and runs on a dedicated operating system called visionOS, while allowing users to interact with the device using their eyes, finger-based gestures, and via a virtual keyboard.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user Mochamad Farido Fanani shared details of Huawei's rumoured VR headset in a post that states the Chinese tech conglomerate's device will be powered by a "flagship processor". However, it is worth viewing these claims with some scepticism, as the user does not have a proven track record of reliably leaking information.

While there's no word on which chip will power Huawei's headset, Apple's first mixed reality headset is powered by two processors — Apple's M2 chip for standard operations and a new dedicated R1 chip to process spatial input from the camera, microphones, and sensors.

According to Fanani, the purported VR glasses from Huawei will be equipped with an internal fan-driven heat dissipation system for thermal management, while the device would run on external batteries. This sounds similar to Apple's approach with the first-generation Vision Pro headset, which also runs on external batteries.

Huawei isn't alone in its efforts to develop a VR headset, Fanani says — former Huawei sub brand Honor is also working on a system for a virtual reality headset. However, the tipster has not shared any details related to the device's hardware. Samsung is also reportedly working on its 'Infinite' extended reality (XR) headset that could arrive in the second half of 2024.

Months before Apple unveiled the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi unveiled its Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition at MWC 2023, a headset powered by the Snapdragon XR 2 Gen 1 chip from Qualcomm. The smart glasses support both AR and VR content. The headset sports advanced "retina-level" displays and supports Xiaomi's AR gesture controls.

Last year, Oppo launched its second "assisted reality" headset called the Oppo Air Glass 2 at the company's annual Oppo Inno Day in China. The device supports voice to text features and can translate conversations in real time, place phone calls, and display location-based navigation instructions. The wearable device weighs 38g, according to the company.

