Technology News

WWDC 2023 Scheduled From June 5 to June 9: Here's What to Expect

The conference will include sessions with Apple engineers

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 March 2023 10:39 IST
WWDC 2023 Scheduled From June 5 to June 9: Here's What to Expect

Photo Credit: Apple

WWDC 2023 will include opportunities to engage with Apple engineers

Highlights
  • Many key products such as Apple's AR headset expected to be announced
  • Apple is likely to unveil iOS 17 at the event
  • The conference is free for all developers to attend

Apple has announced the dates for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. The event is popular among developers and Apple enthusiasts alike. The company has been known to launch and introduce new technologies, products and features at this conference over the years. This time too, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil many long-awaited products and features. According to Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of worldwide developer relations, this year's WWDC will be the "biggest and most exciting yet."

WWDC 2023 will be held from June 5 to June 9 in an online format with the exception of a physical event on the first day at Apple Park in California. Apple said that developers and students will be able to attend the physical programme to witness the keynote and State of the Union address, which will also be telecast to the online participants. However, space for this in-person event is limited, and details on how to apply are noted on the Apple Developer website and app. Both the online and offline events are free for all to attend.

Apple added that the online programme will include sessions, one-on-one labs, and the chance to interact with Apple engineers and other developers. The company is also holding a Swift Student Challenge this year for people of all ages who love to code, more details of which can be found on the challenge website.

The Cupertino giant is expected to announce iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 at this year's WWDC. It is also expected to unveil its Reality Pro AR headset, which has been making headlines for the past few months.

According to a report, the purported AR/VR headset is anticipated to be a standalone device, with the company using specialised Apple silicon chipsets comparable to Apple's MacBook laptops. It is also expected to be marketed as a 'copresence' device, allowing for augmented reality videoconferencing and meetings.

In other news, Apple is currently working on a revised MacBook Air with an M3 chip inside. A new 15-inch MacBook Air is also being developed. These products are also anticipated to be announced at the WWDC 2023, since the M2 chip was announced at WWDC 2022.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WWDC 2023, WWDC 2023 dates, WWDC, Apple, Worldwide Developers Conference
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
FIFA Maker EA to Lay Off 6 Percent of Its Workforce, Will Incur Up to $200 Million in Related Charges
WWDC 2023 Scheduled From June 5 to June 9: Here's What to Expect
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Cybersecurity Tool: Here’s What It Can Do
  2. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  3. Apple Confirms WWDC 2023 Dates: What to Expect
  4. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023: Best Offers on Home Appliances
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Debut at This Price
  7. Redmi Note 12 Turbo With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: The Compact Flagship to Beat
  9. CCA PLA13 Planar Magnetic Wired Earphones Review
  10. Alibaba Could Give Up Control of Some New Business Units After Breakup
#Latest Stories
  1. Alibaba to Monetise Non-Core Assets, Decide on Control of New Business Units After Breakup
  2. Google Deleted ‘Chat’ Evidence in Antitrust Cases, Must Pay Sanctions: US Court
  3. WWDC 2023 Scheduled From June 5 to June 9: Here's What to Expect
  4. FIFA Maker EA to Lay Off 6 Percent of Its Workforce, Will Incur Up to $200 Million in Related Charges
  5. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Confirmed to Get 5,500mAh Battery, 100W Fast Charging; Launch Set for April 3: Details
  6. Meta Verified India Pricing for Facebook, Instagram Blue Tick, Other Benefits Reportedly Revealed
  7. Auto Components Maker Lifelong Group Acquires After-Sales Service Startup GoMechanic
  8. Goyal Aluminiums to Set Up Rs. 200 Crore EV Plant in Greater Noida, Plans to Engage 150 Dealers by 2024
  9. No Charge on Normal UPI Payments, 1.1 Percent Fee to Be Levied on PPI Merchant Transactions: NPCI
  10. Realme Narzo N55 India Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.