Apple has announced the dates for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. The event is popular among developers and Apple enthusiasts alike. The company has been known to launch and introduce new technologies, products and features at this conference over the years. This time too, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil many long-awaited products and features. According to Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of worldwide developer relations, this year's WWDC will be the "biggest and most exciting yet."

WWDC 2023 will be held from June 5 to June 9 in an online format with the exception of a physical event on the first day at Apple Park in California. Apple said that developers and students will be able to attend the physical programme to witness the keynote and State of the Union address, which will also be telecast to the online participants. However, space for this in-person event is limited, and details on how to apply are noted on the Apple Developer website and app. Both the online and offline events are free for all to attend.

Apple added that the online programme will include sessions, one-on-one labs, and the chance to interact with Apple engineers and other developers. The company is also holding a Swift Student Challenge this year for people of all ages who love to code, more details of which can be found on the challenge website.

The Cupertino giant is expected to announce iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 at this year's WWDC. It is also expected to unveil its Reality Pro AR headset, which has been making headlines for the past few months.

According to a report, the purported AR/VR headset is anticipated to be a standalone device, with the company using specialised Apple silicon chipsets comparable to Apple's MacBook laptops. It is also expected to be marketed as a 'copresence' device, allowing for augmented reality videoconferencing and meetings.

In other news, Apple is currently working on a revised MacBook Air with an M3 chip inside. A new 15-inch MacBook Air is also being developed. These products are also anticipated to be announced at the WWDC 2023, since the M2 chip was announced at WWDC 2022.

