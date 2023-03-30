Technology News
iPhone 15 Pro Models to Get Low Energy Chip, Multi-Use Action Button Like Apple Watch Ultra: Reports

The iPhone 15 series is expected to launch later this year

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 March 2023 17:40 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Models to Get Low Energy Chip, Multi-Use Action Button Like Apple Watch Ultra: Reports

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 series (pictured) launched in September 2022

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series is said to come with USB Type-C ports
  • The Pro models are expected to get a price hike
  • iPhone 15 Pro models will likely have Always-On Displays

iPhone 15 series is said to release later this year, and the anticipated lineup is likely to consist of four models — the base iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could reportedly launch as the 'Ultra' model this year. Although Apple is yet to officially announce any details of the upcoming series of flagship smartphones, there have been multiple leaks and reports about the forthcoming devices in the past few weeks. A couple of new reports suggest some key specifications about the Pro models of the series.

A MacRumours report suggests that both iPhone 15 Pro models, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will use new ultra-low energy microprocessors to enable certain features like the new capacitive solid-state buttons to continue to be functional even when the power is turned off.

This chipset is expected to replace Apple's present super-low energy mode, which enables an iPhone to be located through Find My locator after it has been powered off and also allows Apple Pay Express Mode to be used for up to five hours after the battery has run out. It is also rumoured to take over existing Bluetooth LE/Ultra Wideband functions when the device power is off.

The rumoured chipset will "immediately sense capacitive button presses, holds, and even detect their own version of 3D Touch with the new volume up/down button, action button, and power button, while the phone is dead or powered down," the report adds. Apple is reportedly currently testing the chipsets with and without Taptic Engine feedback.

The report adds that the unified volume button is expected to have one of two functionalities — one where the volume is adjusted depending on the amount of force used when pressed, and another where the volume is allowed to change by swiping up and down the button with a finger.

Another MacRumours report adds that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a customisable Action button like the Apple Watch Ultra. It will reportedly replace the Ring/Silent switch, but the report did not specify how it will be implemented. The potential functions that could be controlled by using this Action button include features like Ring/Silent, Do Not Disturb, Flashlight, Low Power Mode, Light/Dark Mode, Lock Rotation, Show the Home Screen, Show the Lock Screen, Open Control Center, Open Notification Center, Open Camera, Screenshot, Screen Recording, Run a Shortcut, Toggle on Reachability, Show the App Switcher, Show the App Library, Shazam, VoiceOver, Magnifier, and Background Sounds, according to the report.

It is worth noting that most of these features are accessible with a Back Tap action, a feature that was introduced with iOS 14.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro leaks, iPhone 15 Pro specifications, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 15, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi 12C With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

