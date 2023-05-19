Apple is expected to show off its long-rumoured AR/VR headset at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 in June first week. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's latest predictions add more credibility to this rumour, with the industry analyst claiming that the announcement could be one of Apple CEO Tim Cook's last big swings as Apple CEO and will affect his legacy. The Apple Reality Pro — the purported first mixed reality headset from the Cupertino-based company, is said to feature an external display that shows facial expressions. It is expected to run on a new xrOS operating system and cost about $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,50,000).

In his weekly Power On newsletter on Thursday (May 18), Mark Gurman says that Apple's wearable mixed reality headset will be equipped with an outward-facing display. This external display will keep the wearers engaged with the real world by displaying their eye movements and facial expressions. Apple reportedly considers this feature as a key differentiator from enclosed VR headsets.

Citing a person familiar with the device, Gurman states that the exterior screens would allow people to interact with a headset wearer without feeling as if they're talking to a robot.

According to Gurman, the debut of the long-awaited mixed reality headset could be one of Tim Cook's last big swings as Apple CEO. It would either give him another major achievement or underscore the narrative that the company's biggest victories were initiated under Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Apple's mixed reality headset, which has been in development for over seven years is said to have deviated far from Cook's initial vision. It could resemble a pair of ski goggles and might include a separate battery pack. The battery may look like an iPhone-size pack attached by a power cord. The Apple Reality Pro is expected to run on a new xrOS operating system and cost about $3,000.

It could be able to work as an external Mac monitor and could allow users to make multiperson video calls. Apple is reportedly working with software and game developers, as well as other entertainment companies to create content for the device once it goes official.

While outlining the challenges the company faced in developing its mixed-reality headset, Gurman states that the iPhone maker's much-expected augmented reality (AR) glasses are still at least four years away from hitting shelves.

Apple is yet to acknowledge the development of the Reality Pro headset. The company is said to use its M2 processor with 16GB of memory for the mixed-reality headset. Apple is expected to break its silence about the existence of the headset during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starting June 5.

