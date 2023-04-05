Technology News

Apple Gives a Sneak Peek at Its First Official Retail Store in Mumbai, Apple BKC

Apple is also expected to open up more physical retail stores in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 April 2023
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple unveiled the barricade of its first store in India in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

  • Apple has not announced the opening date of the store yet
  • The company is expected to open a store in Delhi next
  • The Jio World Drive Mall in BKC is owned by Mukesh Ambani

Apple has announced details regarding its first official retail store in India. The Cupertino-based tech company released a photo of a barricade surrounding its retail store in Mumbai. The company did not yet disclose an opening date. The store, called Apple BKC, named after its location, is housed in the Bandra Kurla Complex, an upmarket shopping mall owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, in the city's main commercial area, next to several multinational banks. Previous reports suggested that the company could open a store next in the capital city of Delhi.

The store in Mumbai, aptly named Apple BKC, is located in the Jio World Drive Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex. The store's artistic feature is said to offer an inviting warm reception to passers-by with the greeting "Hello Mumbai." Visitors on the website can download the latest Apple BKC wallpaper and listen to a special playlist compiled on Apple Music to commemorate the launch of the brand-new store.

The company has not yet confirmed an opening date of the store, but seeing as the company has hinted the launch of the first Apple retail store in India, it will likely open soon. According to a recent report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to also open a retail store in Delhi soon, followed by more stores across the country later.

According to the report, the Mumbai store, which will be over 22,000 square feet, will be a retail landmark, similar to Apple's outlets in Los Angeles, New York, Beijing, Milan, and Singapore. The Delhi store, which will reportedly be located in the Select Citywalk mall in Saket, is set to open between April and June this year, possibly just a few days after the opening of the Mumbai store.

Meanwhile, Apple is set to hold its yearly Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 from June 5 to June 9 in an online format with only a physical event on the first day at Apple Park in California, where the keynote and State of the Union address will be held, which will also be telecast to the online participants. Both online and offline participation is free for all.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023.
