iPhone Models Supporting iOS 16 Will Be Compatible With iOS 17: Report

iPadOS 17 was rumoured to drop support for the iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch and the iPad fifth-generation.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 April 2023 11:37 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple released iOS 16.4 in March last week

  • Apple introduced iOS 16 in September last year
  • The company announced iOS 16 at WWDC 2022
  • iOS 16 is available to iPhone 8 and newer devices

Apple will release iOS 17 alongside the iPhone 15 series, but its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023 in June is expected to give us a sneak preview of the next operating system. A recent rumour suggested that iOS 17 will drop support for the old iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X models. Upcoming iPadOS 17 was also said to drop support for the iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch and the iPad fifth-generation. However, a new report contradicts the rumour saying that all iPhone models running iOS 16 will receive iOS 17.

A tipster recently claimed that iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will no longer support a handful of older Apple devices including iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch and the iPad fifth-generation. But a new report by MacRumors denies this rumour and states that iOS 17 will be available to all the same devices that iOS 16 is currently able to run on, which means all iPhone models powered by the A11 Bionic SoC and later, starting with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

The current version of iOS is 16.4. It was released in the last week of March and includes a number of fixes and new features such as 21 new emojis, voice isolation for calls, website push notifications, and more.

Apple launched iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 series in September last year. With iOS 16, the company dropped support for a few old models including iPhone SE, the iPhone 6s, iPhone‌ 6s Plus, ‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus.

The iOS 16 update added a new focus mode, a new lock screen UI, the ability to edit iMessage, and more privacy layers to the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums. It also added new features to SharePlay, Notifications, Maps, Safari, Wallet, and more

Apple is all set to host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starting June 5. The company is expected to announce iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 during the five-day-long affair that is scheduled to end on June 9. Apple is likely to unveil updates for MacBook Air as well.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iPhone 8, iPhone 14, iOS 16, iOS 17, WWDC 2023, Apple, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
