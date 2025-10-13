Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature a Hinge That Costs Less Than Previously Expected, Analyst Says

Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature a Hinge That Costs Less Than Previously Expected, Analyst Says

Foxconn and Shin Zu Shing (SZS) have reportedly formed a joint venture to handle production of the hinge for Apple's foldable iPhone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 October 2025 19:11 IST
Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature a Hinge That Costs Less Than Previously Expected, Analyst Says

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360

Joint venture of Foxconn and Shin Zu Shing has reportedly secured around 65 percent of the hinge orders

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to be released in 2026
  • Kuo says the sharp reduction in hinge ASPs enables Apple to lower costs
  • Amphenol is said to handle 35 percent of the hinge orders
Advertisement

Apple is expected to introduce its first foldable smartphone next year. As we wait for Apple's foray into the foldable phone segment, TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the foldable hinge might not be as expensive as previously expected. In his latest note, he says the cost per unit could be around $70 to $80 (roughly Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 8,000) once it enters mass production. Apple is believed to employ a combination of titanium and aluminium for the frame of the foldable iPhone. It could come with a book-style foldable design with a 7.8-inch internal display.

Foldable iPhone Could Be More Affordable Than Expected

In a post on Medium, Kuo writes that the hinge for Apple's foldable iPhone will have an average selling price (ASP) of around $70 to $80 during mass production, significantly lower than the widely expected $100 to $120 (roughly Rs. 8,000 to 10,000) or higher cost of the purported component.

The analyst credits this drop to assembly design optimisation and Foxconn's involvement, rather than a steep drop in upstream component costs. He also says the sharp reduction in the hinge's ASP enables Apple to lower costs and improve margins, or reflect the savings in its pricing to expand market share.

He states that Foxconn and Taiwanese company Shin Zu Shing (SZS) have set up a joint venture to handle production of the foldable iPhone's hinge. With Foxconn holding a slightly larger stake, it is also leading the strategic direction.

The joint venture has reportedly secured around 65 percent of the hinge orders, while Amphenol is said to handle the remaining 35 percent. Kuo also noted that Luxshare-ICT may join as an additional hinge supplier after 2027. This additional competition among suppliers could drive hinge prices down even further.

Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to be released in September next year alongside the iPhone 18 series. The handset, which could be known as iPhone 18 Fold, is said to feature a frame made from a combination of titanium and aluminium. The Cupertino-based company could launch it with a price tag of $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,74,000).

The foldable iPhone is expected to have a book-style foldable design, resembling Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series models. It is rumoured to boast a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. It could measure 9.2mm in thickness in the folded form and 4.6mm in the unfolded form.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Foldable iPhone, iPhone Fold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Singapore Court Approves WazirX Restructuring Plan Following $234 Million Hack

Related Stories

Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature a Hinge That Costs Less Than Previously Expected, Analyst Says
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300, X300 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  2. Vivo X300 Series: All You Need to Know Ahead of Launch Today
  3. Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025: Best Discounts on Motorola Phones, Tablets
  4. Vivo Pad 5e Launched With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC At This Price
  5. Apple Could Launch Three New Products This Week: What to Expect
  6. Oppo Unveils Professional Imaging Kit for Find X9 Pro Ahead of Launch
  7. Vivo TWS 5 Series With Active Noise Cancellation, 11mm Dynamic Drivers Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo TWS 5 Series With Active Noise Cancellation, IP54 Rating Launched
  2. Vivo Pad 5e Launched With 12.1-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature a Hinge That Costs Less Than Previously Expected, Analyst Says
  4. Singapore Court Approves WazirX Restructuring Plan Following $234 Million Hack
  5. Vivo X300 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Alongside Vivo X300: Price, Specifications
  6. Cryptology Key CEO Found Dead in Lamborghini in Ukraine Amidst Cryptocurrency Market Crash
  7. OnePlus Ace 6 Bags 3C Certification Ahead of China Launch; Key Specifications Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features, Sale Offers
  9. Oppo Pad 5 Storage Variants, Colourways Revealed via Listing on Company's Website
  10. Honor Magic 8 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 15 Launch in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »