Apple's First Foldable iPhone to Launch in September Next Year: Report

Apple's first foldable iPhone will reportedly launch in September 2026 as part of the iPhone 18 lineup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2025 13:34 IST
Foldable iPhone is said to measure 9.2mm in thickness when folded

  • Foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style foldable form factor
  • The first foldable iPhone will reportedly sport a 5.5-inch cover display
  • Previous leaks suggested a $2,300 price tag for foldable iPhone
Apple is believed to finally enter the foldable phone segment next year with the long-anticipated iPhone Fold. While Apple remains tight-lipped about the development of a foldable iPhone, JPMorgan allegedly suggested the launch timeline, pricing and possible specifications of the device. The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style foldable form factor. It is said to sport a 7.8-inch internal flexible display and a 5.5-inch cover screen.

The latest investor note by JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, accessed by CNBC, suggested details about the foldable iPhone. According to the report, with only modest upgrades expected in the iPhone 17 series this fall, investor attention is already shifting toward Apple's 2026 lineup. The analyst reportedly states that Apple's first foldable iPhone will be launched in September 2026 as part of the iPhone 18 lineup. Multiple reports, including industry supply chain sources, earlier suggested a September 2026 launch timeline for the foldable iPhone.

Apple's foldable iPhone is said to have a book-style folding design, resembling Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. It will reportedly feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display with the inner panel expected to be crease-free.

Apple Foldable iPhone Price Suggested

The analyst reportedly predicts a $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,74,000) price tag for Apple's first foldable smartphone. It is said to create a $65 billion revenue opportunity for the company. He reportedly said that the foldable iPhone will sell in 'low-teens million units' in fiscal 2027, with sales expected to grow to the mid-40 million range by fiscal 2029.

Chatterjee identified Amphenol, a maker of electronic connectors, and Corning, known for speciality glass, as key beneficiaries of the foldable iPhone's supply chain. He reportedly noted that their gains would be “primarily driven by high content in foldable phones rather than the volume associated with it.”

Previous leaks projected $2,300 (roughly Rs. 1,99,000) price tag for the base variant of the iPhone Fold in the US. Apple is said to launch limited units of the phone. It is rumoured to measure 9.2mm in thickness in the folded state and 4.6mm when unfolded. It is expected to feature an aluminium alloy middle frame and could pack a dual rear camera setup.

Further reading: Foldable iPhone, Apple Fold, Foldable iPhone Price, Foldable iPhone Specifications, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
