iPhone Air — Apple's slimmest-ever smartphone — was launched at its ‘Awe Dropping' event earlier this month, alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The new model arrived as a successor to last year's iPhone 16 Plus, along with an A19 Pro chipset and support for Apple Intelligence. iFixit has posted a teardown video of the iPhone Air, revealing its internal components and assessing its repairability. As Apple's slimmest iPhone yet at just 5.6mm, the device features a modular USB Type-C port and an easily replaceable battery. The teardown highlights how Apple restructured the internal layout to achieve the ultra-thin design without compromising its serviceability.

iPhone Air Teardown Reveals Novel Design

The iFixit team begins the nearly 11:49-minute teardown video by removing the rear panel of the iPhone Air. The video reveals that the handset places the battery at the top, making it easier to replace it without damaging the OLED screen.

Apple moved the logic board above the battery to achieve the device's ultra-thin profile without sacrificing repairability. Most components are packed within the top camera plateau. iFixit also shared a 3D X-ray scan, providing a detailed view of the internal layout.

The C1X modem, a new N1 Wi-Fi chip, and the A19 Pro chip are tucked into the logic board, and iFixit notes that this arrangement reduced complexity and also contributes to quicker disassembly. After unscrewing a few pentalobe screws near the modular USB Type-C port, the back glass came off with minimal effort, revealing the new metal-covered battery.

The video notes that the battery has a 12.26W capacity, identical to the one in the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery Pack. The repair team states that the two batteries are interchangeable and can be swapped without any compatibility issues.

Photo Credit: iFixit

In the end, the teardown video assigns the iPhone Air a repairability score of seven out of 10. This is identical to what was received by the iPhone 16e and last year's iPhone 16 Pro. The team highlights that Apple's use of electrically debonding adhesive makes battery replacements more consistent and reliable compared to traditional or stretch-release adhesives. Most major components are also easy to access and remove.

The video further notes that Apple retained its industry-leading clipped and screwed-in screen and back glass design, allowing for fast and hassle-free reassembly without the need for special adhesives.

Pricing for the iPhone Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900 in India. As mentioned, it is equipped with an A19 Pro chip and features a 6.5-inch display with ProMotion technology. It has a 48-megapixel rear camera and an 18-megapixel front-facing camera. It is claimed to offer up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge.