Technology News

Apple, Google May Have to Allow Third-Party App Stores, Payments in Japan: Report

Japan's rumoured antitrust legislation seems to be similar to the European Union's Digital Markets Act.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2023 13:52 IST
Apple, Google May Have to Allow Third-Party App Stores, Payments in Japan: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple could soon allow users in the European Union to sideload iPhone apps

Highlights
  • The Japanese government aims to stimulate competition
  • The DMA is expected to come into full force in 2024
  • The legislation is reportedly slated for submission to parliament in 2024
Advertisement

Japan is reportedly working on new regulations that will require big tech giants including Google and Apple to permit app downloading from outside their official app stores — Google Play, App Store. The legislation is expected to be sent to parliament next year. The two tech companies are currently facing regulations from various governments to open their in-built app stores and allow users to install apps from third-party sources. The iPhone maker is expected to bring changes to its App Store policies to comply with the European Union's new Digital Markets Act (DMA).

As per a new report by Nikkei Asia, the Japanese government is preparing laws that will require Apple and Google as well as other similar companies to allow users to download apps outside their official app stores and let alternative payment methods for any apps. With the latest move, the government aims to stimulate competition and curb abuse of the tech giant's dominant position in the Japanese market.

The legislation is reportedly slated for submission to parliament next year. The legislation could focus on four areas — app stores and payments, search, browsers, and operating systems. Once approved, the regulations would allow the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) to impose fines on companies for antitrust issues. It would be able to fine firms up to 6 percent of the revenue generated from illegal activities. More details about the regulations are expected to be out before spring next year. 

The legislation is expected to let Japanese companies to have third-party app stores on iOS and Android platforms. Developers might also be able to choose payment systems from local firms with lower service charges.

Japan's rumoured antitrust legislation seems to be similar to the European Union's Digital Markets Act. The DMA is expected to come into full force in 2024. As per DMA, companies with more than 45 million monthly active users and a EUR 75 billion (roughly Rs. 670 crore) market capitalisation are to be considered gatekeepers providing a core platform service. The DMA requires Apple to enable developers to publish their iOS apps outside of the App Store.

Apple is reportedly working on allowing users in the European Union to sideload iPhone apps. An upcoming iOS version is expected to enable sideloading of apps in select regions.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Google, Apple App Store, Google Play, Digital Markets Act, IOS, JFTC, DMA
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset Said to Hit Store Shelves by Late January or Early February 2024: Kuo
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Price Above $42,000 Despite Small Losses, Altcoins Trade Sideways

Related Stories

Apple, Google May Have to Allow Third-Party App Stores, Payments in Japan: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MacBook Air With M1 Chip Goes on Sale at Rs. 46,918, but There's a Catch
  2. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Price in India, Colour Options Tipped
  3. Vivo Y100i Power 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Debuts at This Price
  4. Redmi Note 13 4G, Note 13 Pro 4G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut
  5. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  6. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Base Variant May Offer Slower UFS 3.1 Storage
  7. Poco X6 Series India Launch Seemingly Teased by Poco India Head
  8. Itel A70 to Arrive as India's First 256GB Handset Under Rs. 8,000: Report
  9. OnePlus 12R Colours Leak Ahead of Debut; OnePlus Ace 3 Design Teased
  10. OnePlus Ace 3 Colour Options, Launch Date Confirmed: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Price Above $42,000 Despite Small Losses, Altcoins Trade Sideways
  2. Apple, Google May Have to Allow Third-Party App Stores, Payments in Japan: Report
  3. OnePlus Ace 3 Launch Date Set for January 4, Colour Options Revealed
  4. Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset Said to Hit Store Shelves by Late January or Early February 2024: Kuo
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Base Variant Tipped to Come With Slower UFS 3.1 Storage
  6. Crypto-Related Searches on Google Loses Ranking to Keywords Around AI: Report
  7. Oppo Find X7 Series Tipped to Support High Frame Rate for Improved Gaming Performance
  8. Apple Files Appeal After Biden Administration Bans Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 Sales in US
  9. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Price in India, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of January 23 Launch
  10. Xiaomi 14 India and Global Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Be Unveiled at MWC 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »