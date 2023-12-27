Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Price Above $42,000 Despite Small Losses, Altcoins Trade Sideways

In the last three days, BTC's price has dropped by $688 (roughly Rs. 57,270).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2023 13:58 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Price Above $42,000 Despite Small Losses, Altcoins Trade Sideways

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The crypto market cap, as of December 27, stands at $1.65 trillion

Highlights
  • Tether, Solana saw profits
  • Ripple, Cardano saw losses
  • Price dips also reflected by Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Wednesday, December 27, reflected a small loss of 2.71 percent. Despite this slight decline, Bitcoin managed to retain its price above the level of $42,000 (roughly Rs. 34.9 lakh) and is currently trading at $42,218 (roughly Rs. 35 lakh). This is the third consecutive day that BTC is trading above $42,000. However, in the last three days, BTC has dropped in value by $688 (roughly Rs. 57,270). BTC's crucial resistance stands at $44,500 (roughly Rs. 37 lakh) and $42,500 (roughly Rs. 35.3 lakh) as a support level.

“Today, Bitcoin experienced a decline in price as traders swiftly closed their positions amidst rising funding rates, leading to a shift from optimistic to pessimistic market sentiment. Amid expectations of a year-end surge and the impending US SEC verdict on a Bitcoin ETF, an increase in trading volume indicates sustained market engagement amid these evolving scenarios,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, Wazir told Gadgets360.

Ether registered a minor dip of 0.75 percent on Wednesday. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $2,220 (roughly Rs. 1.84 lakh). For ETH, the key resistance stands at $2,380 (roughly Rs. 1.98 lakh) whereas its critical support level stands at $2,250 (roughly Rs. 1.87 lakh).

A bunch of altcoins reflected losses on Wednesday. These include Ripple, Cardano, Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Polkadot.

Tron, Chainlink, and Shiba Inu also reflected price dips on Tuesday.

The total crypto market cap dropped by 0.27 percent in the last 24 hours. The valuation of the sector currently stands at $1.65 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,37,46,414 crore), as per CoinMarketCap. However, the crypto fear and greed index looks positive and has increased by 2 points since yesterday.

“The market is currently at a critical juncture with a narrow range, as both bulls and bears vie for control,” Edul Patel,Co-Founder and CEO, Mudrex told Gadgets360.

Meanwhile, only a small number of cryptocurrencies showed profits on Wednesday. These are Tether, Solana, Binance Coin, USD Coin, Polygon, and Wrapped Bitcoin.

Small profits were also minted by Uniswap, Leo, Monero, Elrond, Binance USD, and Bitcoin SV.

“One of the top performers after this crash turned out to be Polygon. Its native token MATIC (+11 percent) crossed a dollar mark in almost seven months. This came as Binance native coin BNB (+6.8 percent) also saw some gains and crossed the 300-dollar mark for the first time in six months. Both of these tokens, along with SOL (-7.1 percent) were part of the token lists SEC accused of being securities backed in June this year,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple, Google May Have to Allow Third-Party App Stores, Payments in Japan: Report

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Price Above $42,000 Despite Small Losses, Altcoins Trade Sideways
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MacBook Air With M1 Chip Goes on Sale at Rs. 46,918, but There's a Catch
  2. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Price in India, Colour Options Tipped
  3. Vivo Y100i Power 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Debuts at This Price
  4. Redmi Note 13 4G, Note 13 Pro 4G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut
  5. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  6. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Base Variant May Offer Slower UFS 3.1 Storage
  7. Poco X6 Series India Launch Seemingly Teased by Poco India Head
  8. Itel A70 to Arrive as India's First 256GB Handset Under Rs. 8,000: Report
  9. OnePlus 12R Colours Leak Ahead of Debut; OnePlus Ace 3 Design Teased
  10. OnePlus Ace 3 Colour Options, Launch Date Confirmed: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Price Above $42,000 Despite Small Losses, Altcoins Trade Sideways
  2. Apple, Google May Have to Allow Third-Party App Stores, Payments in Japan: Report
  3. OnePlus Ace 3 Launch Date Set for January 4, Colour Options Revealed
  4. Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset Said to Hit Store Shelves by Late January or Early February 2024: Kuo
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Base Variant Tipped to Come With Slower UFS 3.1 Storage
  6. Crypto-Related Searches on Google Loses Ranking to Keywords Around AI: Report
  7. Oppo Find X7 Series Tipped to Support High Frame Rate for Improved Gaming Performance
  8. Apple Files Appeal After Biden Administration Bans Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 Sales in US
  9. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Price in India, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of January 23 Launch
  10. Xiaomi 14 India and Global Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Be Unveiled at MWC 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »