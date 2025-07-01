Halo Studios Will Share Update on Halo Games in Development in October

Halo Studios has suggested it will share details about the Halo projects in development at this year's Halo World Championship in October. At last year's event, the studio announced it was working on multiple Halo games, built in Unreal Engine 5. At the time, the developer, formerly 343 Industries, also said it was rebranding to Halo Studios and debuted Unreal Engine 5 footage of environments and characters from the series.

An Update on Halo Games is Coming

In a blog post published Monday ahead of HWC 2025, Halo Studios addressed rumours and speculation about the Halo projects currently in development. The studio said it would “continue the conversation” on the projects, first announced at last year's HWC, at this year's event.

“Last year at HaloWC, we premiered “A New Dawn” where we talked about the switch to Unreal Engine, gave you a behind the scenes look at Project Foundry, and debuted our evolution to Halo Studios as we enter a new chapter for Halo,” the company said in the post.

“For us, “A New Dawn” was just the beginning - at this year's HaloWC, we look forward to continuing the conversation.

“Speculation is always fun, but if you want the official scoop on what Halo Studios has been working on, you won't want to miss this year's Halo World Championship. We really hope you'll join us in Seattle this October!”

The Halo World Championship is set to take place October 24-26 in Seattle. The esports event will see the top 16 teams compete to become world champions and take home their share of the $1 million prize pool.

Halo Studios shared screenshots of Halo characters and environments built in UE 5 last year

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Halo Studios

Mutliple Halo Games in Development

At last year's HWC, Halo Studios announced it was working on multiple Halo games in Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. The developer also debuted new Halo footage rendered in Unreal Engine 5, showing off three different environments and series protagonist Master Chief. The studio said at the time that the footage was not from a Halo game in development, but part of a “Foundry” project that would serve as a foundation for future Halo games. Halo Studios did not share a launch timeline for the games.

At Xbox Games Showcase last month, Xbox chief Phil Spencer announced the “return of a classic” next year, suggesting a remaster or a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved was in the works. Spencer didn't mention the game by name but said it would arrive next year when Xbox celebrates its 25th anniversary.

“As we think about bringing a new generation of players to these iconic franchises, I'm excited to share that players will get to celebrate 25 years of Xbox with a new Fable, the next Forza, Gears of War: E-Day, and the return of a classic that's been with us since the beginning,” the Xbox boss said at Xbox Games Showcase.

In addition to a remaster/remake of the first game likely in development, Halo Studios is also likely working on the next mainline Halo game. The last entry in the series was Halo Infinite, which launched on PC and Xbox Series S/X in 2021.