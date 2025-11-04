Technology News
English Edition

Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Update With New Liquid Glass Setting, Several Security Fixes

iOS 26.1 fixes several security vulnerabilities affecting various parts of the kernel and operating system.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 November 2025 11:49 IST
Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Update With New Liquid Glass Setting, Several Security Fixes

Photo Credit: Apple

The new iOS 26.1 update is now available for users to download and install

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iOS 26.1 update gives users the option to add a tint to the UI
  • iOS 26.1 now supports Live Translations for four more languages
  • The new software update fixed an AirDrop icon visual defect
Advertisement

The iOS 26.1 update is now available for iPhone users to download and install. The tech giant started rolling out the latest firmware version on Monday (November 3). It introduces various new features, apart from fixes for known iOS 26.0.1 issues. The update brings a Liquid Glass setting that aims to address user complaints regarding legibility and visibility issues. Moreover, Apple is introducing a limit for existing child accounts, which aims to limit them from visiting adult websites.

Apple Addresses Opacity Issues With New Liquid Glass Setting

The new iOS 26.1 update introduces a new Liquid Glass setting that allows users to switch between the default “clear look” and the new “tinted look”. The Cupertino company said that this will help in increasing the opacity of UI elements in apps and notifications on the lock screen. This comes after the tech giant received complaints from various users facing visibility and legibility issues. Additionally, users can now disable the swipe on the Lock Screen to open the Camera app feature.

With the iOS 26.1 firmware upgrade, Apple is expanding the number of languages supported on Live Translation with AirPods. It now allows users to translate in real-time from Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, Korean, and Italian. This takes the total number of supported languages Live Translation with AirPods to nine, which already includes English (UK, US), French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish.

ios 261 update changelog inline iOS 26.1

iOS 26.1 now supports four new languages on Live Translations with AirPods.

 

On top of this, Apple is bringing Communication Safety and Web content filters with the iOS 26.1 update. The tech giant aims to limit children aged between 13 and 17 from viewing adult websites. The filters are enabled by default for existing child accounts.

The iOS 26.1 update also brings the new Apple Music Mini Player swipe gesture, which allows users to swipe left to go to the next song or swipe right to change to the previous track. Moreover, Apple Music AutoMix is now supported over AirPlay as well, allowing users to blend songs when using with compatible devices.

Apple's support website also reveals that the iOS 26.1 update includes fixes for several security vulnerabilities that affect various parts of the kernel and the operating system. Users are advised to install the latest update which patches various flaws related to apps including Camera, Photos, Find My, Safari, and the WebKit engine that powers the browser.

Lastly, Apple's latest iOS 26.1 update introduces Gain Control for external USB microphones when a user is recording audio with local capture. These local capture files can now be saved to a location of the user's choice. Now, manual workout logging is available in Apple's Fitness app, too. The company said that the iOS 26.1 update also improves FaceTime audio quality on a low-bandwidth connection.

The Cupertino tech giant has also resolved various known issues with the iOS 26.0.1 version. According to iOS 26.1 release notes, the company has fixed an issue where the AirDrop icon in the iOS share sheet displayed visual defects at the corners. The HealthKit authorisation UI now shows only a single Blood Pressure switch. The Processor Trace Instrument issue, which did not allow iPhone 17 series phones to record, has also been fixed.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iOS 26.1, iOS 26.1, iOS 26.1 Features, iOS 26, iPhone, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade, to Be More Ergonomic

Related Stories

Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Update With New Liquid Glass Setting, Several Security Fixes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How You Can Get ChatGPT Go Subscription for Free
  2. Dude OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Here Are the Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 With AMOLED Display
  4. Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Launch in India Next Month
  5. Red Magic 11 Pro Launched in Global Markets With Slightly Smaller Battery
  6. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade
  8. Oppo Reno 15 Appears on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC
  9. Poco F8 Pro, F8 Ultra Set for Global Launch 'Really Soon', Tipster Claims
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Update With New Liquid Glass Setting, Several Security Fixes
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade, to Be More Ergonomic
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Listed on Geekbench With Dimensity 8450 SoC, Could Launch Soon
  4. OpenAI Turns to Amazon in $38 Billion Cloud Services Deal After Restructuring
  5. OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go Plan Is Now Available for Free: Know How to Get It
  6. Ghostly Neutrinos May Hold the Answer to Why Matter Exists in Our Universe
  7. German Scientists Develop Laser Drill to Explore Icy Moons’ Hidden Oceans
  8. Japan’s Akatsuki Spacecraft Declared Inoperable, Marking End of Dedicated Venus Missions
  9. NASA’s JWST Produces First-Ever 3D Map of Distant Planet WASP-18b
  10. Bad Girl OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Movie Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »