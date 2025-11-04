The iOS 26.1 update is now available for iPhone users to download and install. The tech giant started rolling out the latest firmware version on Monday (November 3). It introduces various new features, apart from fixes for known iOS 26.0.1 issues. The update brings a Liquid Glass setting that aims to address user complaints regarding legibility and visibility issues. Moreover, Apple is introducing a limit for existing child accounts, which aims to limit them from visiting adult websites.

Apple Addresses Opacity Issues With New Liquid Glass Setting

The new iOS 26.1 update introduces a new Liquid Glass setting that allows users to switch between the default “clear look” and the new “tinted look”. The Cupertino company said that this will help in increasing the opacity of UI elements in apps and notifications on the lock screen. This comes after the tech giant received complaints from various users facing visibility and legibility issues. Additionally, users can now disable the swipe on the Lock Screen to open the Camera app feature.

With the iOS 26.1 firmware upgrade, Apple is expanding the number of languages supported on Live Translation with AirPods. It now allows users to translate in real-time from Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, Korean, and Italian. This takes the total number of supported languages Live Translation with AirPods to nine, which already includes English (UK, US), French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish.

iOS 26.1 now supports four new languages on Live Translations with AirPods.

On top of this, Apple is bringing Communication Safety and Web content filters with the iOS 26.1 update. The tech giant aims to limit children aged between 13 and 17 from viewing adult websites. The filters are enabled by default for existing child accounts.

The iOS 26.1 update also brings the new Apple Music Mini Player swipe gesture, which allows users to swipe left to go to the next song or swipe right to change to the previous track. Moreover, Apple Music AutoMix is now supported over AirPlay as well, allowing users to blend songs when using with compatible devices.

Apple's support website also reveals that the iOS 26.1 update includes fixes for several security vulnerabilities that affect various parts of the kernel and the operating system. Users are advised to install the latest update which patches various flaws related to apps including Camera, Photos, Find My, Safari, and the WebKit engine that powers the browser.

Lastly, Apple's latest iOS 26.1 update introduces Gain Control for external USB microphones when a user is recording audio with local capture. These local capture files can now be saved to a location of the user's choice. Now, manual workout logging is available in Apple's Fitness app, too. The company said that the iOS 26.1 update also improves FaceTime audio quality on a low-bandwidth connection.

The Cupertino tech giant has also resolved various known issues with the iOS 26.0.1 version. According to iOS 26.1 release notes, the company has fixed an issue where the AirDrop icon in the iOS share sheet displayed visual defects at the corners. The HealthKit authorisation UI now shows only a single Blood Pressure switch. The Processor Trace Instrument issue, which did not allow iPhone 17 series phones to record, has also been fixed.