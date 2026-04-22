Vivo has announced the India launch date for the X300 Ultra and X300 FE, with both smartphones set to debut in the country next month. The company has revealed key details through its official microsites, offering a closer look at design, colours, and core features. The Vivo X300 Ultra was earlier launched in China in March, while the X300 FE is already available in select global markets. The upcoming India launch will expand the lineup, which includes the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, which were introduced in December 2025.

The Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE will launch in the country on May 6 at 12pm IST, the company confirms in a series of X posts. In India, the Vivo X300 FE will be available in Lilac Purple, Noir Black and Urban Olive colour options, the Vivo India microsite reveals. It will feature a slim 7.99mm profile and weigh 191g, with an AG finish designed for a comfortable grip.

The Indian variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

The Vivo X300 FE will also support Vivo's ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 accessory in India

Photo Credit: Vivo

For optics, the Vivo X300 FE will include a Zeiss-backed 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with a 110-degree field of view. On the front, it will feature a 50-megapixel Zeiss-tuned wide-angle camera with a 90-degree field of view. Camera features will include Zeiss multifocal portrait modes across focal lengths, adaptive zoom flash, and a street photography mode.

The Vivo X300 FE will also support Vivo's Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 accessory in India, offering a 200mm-equivalent focal length in a compact 153g package. Vivo includes AI Visual tools for dynamic background effects, along with OriginOS features such as smooth performance, memory fusion, and cross-device sharing.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Ultra will be offered in Eclipse Black and Victory Green finishes, with the Indian variant expected to feature a camera-inspired design with a knurled texture and split finish. It will introduce a Zeiss Master Lenses system covering multiple focal lengths, including a 14mm ultrawide camera with a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 818 sensor, a 35mm documentary camera with a 200-megapixel Sony LYTIA 901 sensor, and a 85mm APO telephoto camera with a 200-megapixel sensor and gimbal-like stabilisation.

The Vivo X300 Ultra will also support external telephoto lenses, including 200mm- and 400mm-equivalent Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 variants. These lenses will use a Kepler optical structure and support advanced stabilisation. The smartphone will also support a Photographer Kit, which will include telephoto lenses, an imaging grip with a built-in 2300mAh battery, tripod collar ring, straps, and mounting accessories for a more camera-like experience.

For video, the Vivo X300 Ultra will support 4K recording at 120fps with Dolby Vision, 10-bit log video, and ACES integration for professional workflows. It will also enable multi-focal slow-motion and time-lapse recording, along with 60fps autofocus tracking for fast-moving subjects.

The Indian variant of the Vivo X300 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and pack a 6,600mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. It will also include a large vapour chamber cooling system for sustained performance. Vivo has also confirmed that the X300 Ultra will receive five years of OS updates and seven years of security updates.

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