With WWDC 2026 on the horizon, leaks about Apple's upcoming software for iPhone, iPad, and Mac are surfacing at a rapid pace. A report has now provided a detailed first look at the Cupertino-based tech giant's revamped Siri assistant in iOS 27. The illustrations reveal a redesigned Siri experience that resembles modern AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. The update is expected to introduce a dedicated Siri app, conversational chat history, personalised AI assistance, and a new "Search or Ask" interface integrated with the Dynamic Island.

## iOS 27 Could Introduce Dedicated Siri App, New AI Interface

In a report, Bloomberg shared illustrations based on information obtained from sources familiar with Apple's plans. The tech giant's standalone Siri app will reportedly allow users to interact with the virtual assistant through both text and voice. The app is said to feature a dark interface with an Ask Siri text field at the bottom, alongside a microphone and attachment buttons for voice input and file uploads, respectively.

Users will reportedly be able to hold back-and-forth conversations with Siri, while message history can be configured to expire after a set period. The new Siri experience may function similarly to AI chatbots from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.

Apple could also reportedly introduce a new Search or Ask interface that can be launched by swiping down from the top centre of the iPhone's screen. Search results are expected to appear as rich text cards from the Dynamic Island. This interface may bring a redesigned version of Siri Suggestions, which will show frequently used apps, recent searches, weather information, and shortcuts for common tasks.

The iPhone maker is also said to be working on an AI-powered search system that will be integrated into the new experience.

In addition to Siri, the AI functionality could also be extended to other apps. As per the report, the Camera app will get a dedicated Siri mode, replacing the existing Visual Intelligence feature. The in-development feature may allow users to capture objects and analyse them using third-party AI services or reverse lookup. Apart from this, the Camera app is also reported to gain a new Add Widgets panel that would let users customise shortcut controls, prioritising features such as depth adjustment, timers, and Night mode based on individual preferences.

Meanwhile, the Photos app could receive new Apple Intelligence-powered editing tools called Reframe and Extend. Reframe is expected to let users alter the perspective of an image, while Extend would use generative AI to create missing portions of a photo. Moving on, the Shortcuts app is also said to be receiving a major overhaul. Instead of manually creating automation workflows, users may be able to describe actions in natural language and have Siri generate the automation automatically.

Apple is expected to officially showcase iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS updates, and the revamped Siri experience during its WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8.