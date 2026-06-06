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WWDC 2026 Roundup: From iOS 27 to Revamped Siri, What to Expect from Apple’s Annual Developer Conference

Apple is expected to announce new versions of iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, among others, during WWDC 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 June 2026 10:07 IST
WWDC 2026 Roundup: From iOS 27 to Revamped Siri, What to Expect from Apple’s Annual Developer Conference

Photo Credit: Apple

Like previous years, WWDC 2026 will be a five-day affair

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Highlights
  • WWDC 2026 will be an online event with an in-person keynote on day one
  • Apple will host a special in-person experience at Apple Park
  • Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and more
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Apple is all set to host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 this month. The annual developer conference, held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, California, is a five-day affair that will begin with a special event keynote on June 8. The event will be accessible to all Apple developers with no associated costs, and they will get access to Apple experts, new tools, frameworks, and features. Last year's WWDC event focused on Apple Intelligence features, including a revamped Siri, although several of them have yet to be released.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to announce new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, among others, during WWDC 2026. Here's what to expect.

VoltWwdc 2026 Discussion
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WWDC 2026: Siri, AI Features, and iOS 27

Apple's redesigned Siri could take the centrestage at WWDC 2026. According to reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been working to transition the AI assistant from a simple voice-command tool into a more conversational AI companion that is capable of handling complex requests across apps and services. Siri is expected to gain the ability to understand on-screen content, access personal information across devices, summarise emails, manage calendars, and execute multiple commands from a single prompt.

Notably, these features were announced almost two years ago during the iOS 18 showcase, but they have yet to be released. Apple is said to have run into issues that delayed the rollout of the smarter Siri.

The company is also said to be developing a standalone Siri app across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Like ChatGPT and Gemini, the app could support features like conversation history, support file and image uploads, sync chats across devices via iCloud, and offer a more conversational interface.

Apple Intelligence, however, is expected to extend beyond Siri, too. Apple is reportedly preparing major upgrades for Visual Intelligence. If accurate, it would allow users to identify nutrition labels, contact information, and objects through the Camera app. The Photos app could gain AI-powered tools such as Extend, Reframe, and Enhance. Meanwhile, Apple's existing Clean Up feature may receive significant improvements.

The company may also announce smarter versions of Genmoji, Image Playground, and Shortcuts. A new "Write with Siri" feature could help users compose messages, emails, and documents across Apple's operating systems.

Beyond AI, reports suggest that iOS 27 and macOS 27 will deliver performance improvements, bug fixes, better battery life, and refinements to the Liquid Glass interface introduced last year. Apple is also said to be redesigning parts of the Camera app, Wallet app, Safari browser, Weather app, and more.

Meanwhile, watchOS 27 is expected to bring the modular watch face from the Apple Watch Ultra to the standard models, too. Updates to heart-rate tracking and fitness features are also likely to be announced.

Stay tuned for our coverage leading up to WWDC 2026, which kicks off on June 8.

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Further reading: WWDC 2026, WWDC, Apple, iOS 27, iPadOS 27, IPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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