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How to Check iPhone Warranty Status: A Step-by-Step Guide

Here’s how to check your iPhone warranty status using different methods.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 September 2026 14:00 IST
How to Check iPhone Warranty Status: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Check iPhone Warranty Status Online

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Highlights
  • Apple provides a one-year Limited Warranty for all new iPhones
  • Users can verify their warranty status directly in iOS Settings
  • A serial number is required to check iPhone coverage online
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An iPhone is a significant investment. Apple's flagship models, especially, often tend to cost upwards of one lakh in India. Having such an expensive device in your pocket all day carries certain risks, too. Thus, knowing whether it is still covered by Apple's warranty can be useful when the device develops a hardware issue or needs servicing. Checking the warranty status can also be helpful when buying a used iPhone, as it lets you verify whether the device still has active coverage. Fortunately, Apple provides more than one way to check this information.

Here's how to check your iPhone warranty status using different methods.

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Why Do You Need to Check iPhone Warranty Status?

Checking your iPhone's warranty status can help you determine whether the phone is still covered before taking it in for a repair. Apple's Limited Warranty covers an iPhone against manufacturing issues for one year from the date of purchase. However, accidental damage and batteries that have worn down through normal use are not covered under the standard warranty.

The coverage page can also show whether an iPhone has an AppleCare plan and provide information about the applicable coverage. This can be particularly useful before paying for a repair, since an issue covered by the warranty or an active AppleCare plan may be eligible for service under the applicable terms.

The information can also be useful when purchasing a second-hand iPhone. Checking the coverage status can provide an indication of whether the device is still within its warranty period or has additional AppleCare coverage.

How to Check iPhone Warranty Status in the Settings App

Apple provides a way to check coverage directly from the iPhone. The exact menu may vary slightly depending on the iOS version, but on current versions, the relevant information is available under the AppleCare & Warranty section.

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
  2. Scroll down and tap General.
  3. Tap AppleCare & Warranty.
  4. Select your iPhone from the list of Apple devices that you have signed in to.
  5. You will then be able to view the available warranty or AppleCare coverage information, including the coverage expiry date where applicable.

If you have multiple Apple devices associated with your account, the AppleCare & Warranty section can show them separately, allowing you to select the relevant device. The company notes that coverage information can be accessed through the AppleCare & Warranty settings on supported devices.

But if you cannot find the relevant plan, there's an additional option for checking coverage and resolving coverage-information issues.

How to Check iPhone Warranty Status on Apple's Website

You can also check your iPhone's warranty and AppleCare coverage online using Apple's official coverage checker. This method can be useful if you do not have access to the iPhone's Settings app or want to check a device using its serial number.

  1. Open Apple's Check Coverage website in a web browser.
  2. Enter your iPhone's serial number in the designated field. Apple's website also provides an option to sign in instead.
  3. Complete any verification requested by the website.
  4. Submit the serial number to view the iPhone's available coverage and benefits.

This method is especially beneficial if you're planning to buy a second-hand iPhone and do not have access to the device yet. It does not require access to the iPhone's Settings app, and you only need the serial number to check its warranty status.

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Further reading: IPhone, iPhone warranty, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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