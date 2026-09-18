iPhone 18 Pro was launched in India and other global markets on September 9, along with the iPhone Duo, AirPods 5, and Apple Watch Series 12. Now, Apple's flagship smartphone is available for purchase in the country via multiple online retail channels and offline stores, including Apple's flagship stores. However, for customers who wish to get their hands on the iPhone 18 Pro quickly, various quick commerce platforms have also started home-delivering the handset in less than 10 minutes. Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart are also offering customers bank offers and cashback on credit and debit cards of select banks.

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India, Offers

On Friday, the iPhone 18 Pro went on sale in India via various quick commerce platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart. The price of the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs. 1,64,900 for the base variant with 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB models are priced at Rs. 1,89,900, Rs. 2,39,900, and Rs. 3,14,900, respectively.

On the other hand, the iPhone 18 Pro Max price starts at Rs. 1,79,900 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations cost Rs. 2,04,900, Rs. 2,54,900, and Rs. 3,29,900, respectively. Both phones are available in Black, Silver, Glacier, and Burgundy.

Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart are offering bank offers worth up to Rs. 7,000 with Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, Zepto is also offering the Open Box Delivery option to customers to ensure that their iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max is not damaged. The quick commerce platforms are also offering up to 24 months of EMI options and up to six months of no-cost EMI options.

iPhone 18 Pro Specifications, Features

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max ship with the latest iOS 27 out-of-the-box. The smartphones sport 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch touchscreens, respectively. Both phones feature Super Retina XDR displays with ProMotion, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the handsets are equipped with Apple's latest A20 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process.

Both iPhone 18 Pro series phones also ship with an upgraded vapour chamber cooling solution with a 3x larger heat dissipation area than last year's iPhone 17 Pro series. Additionally, both smartphones feature a triple 48-megapixel rear camera system. However, this year, Apple has equipped its flagship iPhone models with a physical variable aperture from f/1.4 to f/4.0.