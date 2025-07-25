Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Watch 8 Series Sale Begins in India: Price, Availability

The latest Samsung Galaxy devices are available for purchase on leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2025 13:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Watch 8 Series Sale Begins in India: Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is marketed as the thinnest and lightest foldable phone from the company

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price starts at Rs. 1,74,999 in India
  • All of the new Galaxy devices can be purchased starting today
  • They are available across Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung and retail outlets
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 took place on July 9 where the tech giant unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 series. All of the new Galaxy devices will now be available for purchase in India starting today. The South Korean tech giant also revealed the pre-order numbers secured by its latest foldable iterations which have claimed to break the record of yesteryears.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Galaxy Watch 8 Series Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

The pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in India starts at Rs. 1,74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also available in 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants, priced at Rs. 1,86,999 and Rs. 2,16,999, respectively.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 is offered in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow colourways, along with an online-exclusive Mint shade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 price in India starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Its 12GB + 512GB configuration is priced at Rs. 1,21,999. The phone is offered in Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jetblack, and Mint shades, with the latter again being an online-exclusive option.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

The price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The clamshell-style foldable is also offered with 256GB of onboard storage, priced at Rs. 95,999. It can be purchased in black and white colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic price in India begins at Rs. 46,999 for the Bluetooth variant. Its LTE model is available at Rs. 50,999. The smartwatch is sold in black and white colourways.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (BT) is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 40mm variant and Rs. 35,999 for the 44mm variant. Meanwhile, the 40mm and 44mm LTE configurations of the smartwatch cost Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. Buyers can purchase the Galaxy Watch 8 in Graphite and Silver colours.

Model Name Variant Price
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 12GB + 256GB Rs. 1,74,999
  12GB + 512GB Rs. 1,86,999
  16GB + 1TB Rs. 2,16,999
     
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 12GB + 256GB Rs. 1,09,999
  12GB + 512GB Rs. 1,21,999
     
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 8GB + 128GB Rs. 89,999
  8GB + 256GB Rs. 95,999
     
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Bluetooth Rs. 46,999
  LTE Rs. 50,999
     
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm (BT) Rs. 32,999
  44mm (BT) Rs. 35,999
  40mm (LTE) Rs. 36,999
  44mm (LTE) Rs. 39,999

Availability

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Galaxy Watch 8, and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will be available for purchase through Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail outlets across India.

Notably, the company revealed that the foldable smartphones secured 2,10,000 pre-orders in the first 48 hours, breaking previous records set by the Galaxy Z series and almost equalling those set by the Galaxy S25 series in January.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Price in India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Reno 14 5G Now Available in India in New Mint Green Colour Option

