OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Battery and Charging Details Surface Online Again

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and Ace 5 are expected to launch as successors to the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro and Ace 3, respectively. Details about the handsets have surfaced online over the past few weeks. Previous leaks have suggested the base and Pro variants could come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Gen 4 chipsets, respectively. A new leak hints at the battery, charging and camera details of the purported phones. The company has yet to officially confirm the launch of the phones. They are expected to be introduced in early 2025.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Features (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus Ace 5 series phones may carry 6,500mAh batteries. The OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are tipped to support 100W wired charging as well.

The tipster adds that the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro could carry a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor paired with a telephoto lens. The handsets in the rumoured lineup are also expected to get ceramic builds and flat displays.

Previously, the same tipster suggested the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro may sport BOE X2 OLED flat screens with 1.5K resolution. The base option is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Pro version is tipped to be powered by the yet unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The phones will likely be equipped with 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX9-series sensors as well.

An earlier leak claimed the OnePlus Ace 5 series handsets will likely have a triple rear camera unit. They could come with right-angled metal middle frames. For security, the phones are expected to support ultra-thin optical fingerprint sensors. The displays of the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro variants are tipped to have ultra-slim bezels on all four sides.

