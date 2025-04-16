Technology News
English Edition

Apple to Reorganise Sales Division With Departure of Enterprise Chief

Mark Rogers, who has worked at Apple for 27 years, has served as a vice president of western Europe and global enterprise sales since 2013.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg News | Updated: 16 April 2025 14:02 IST
Apple to Reorganise Sales Division With Departure of Enterprise Chief

Photo Credit: Reuters

Two years ago, Apple elevated India sales by making the country its own region

Highlights
  • Mark Rogers has worked at Apple for 27 years
  • He has served as a vice president since 2013
  • His departure is slated for later this year, sources told the media
Advertisement

Apple's top executive overseeing enterprise sales and the western European market is planning to depart the company later this year, marking the latest exit of a long-tenured manager.

Mark Rogers, Apple's vice president of western Europe and global enterprise sales, told colleagues that he's leaving this fall, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the move hasn't been announced. Rogers, who has worked at Apple for 27 years, has served as a vice president since 2013.

In his current role, he oversees sales to corporate entities globally, while his European purview covers the UK, Germany, France and other major countries in the western part of the region. Rogers' boss is Mike Fenger, the company's vice president of all sales, who reports to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

The sales organisation has undergone changes in recent years, with Fenger taking the top job after the departure of co-sales chief Doug Beck in 2023. When Rogers leaves, the company will split his responsibilities. Juan Castellanos, the vice president in charge of central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, will add the western Europe role. Vivek Thakkar, the vice president of US carrier and enterprise sales, will take over all global enterprise sales. They'll both continue to report to Fenger.

In 2023, Apple reorganized its sales group — which is responsible for selling the company's products to consumers and businesses — after Castellanos' predecessor, Hugues Asseman, retired. With that change two years ago, Apple elevated India sales by making the country its own region within Apple's organizational structure and had that country's chief, Ashish Chowdhary, report directly to Fenger.

Though Rogers is leaving later, Tuesday marks a key date on the Apple calendar: It's the point when restrictive stock typically vests for staffers. For that reason, it's not usual for some employees — especially ones with long tenures — to depart the company. 

Other executives stepped down around the end of last year, including longtime hardware engineering executive Dan Riccio and Chief People Officer Carol Surface. In March, the company shook up its AI ranks, tapping a new Siri chief. It also recently appointed a vice president in charge of global retail stores.

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Mark Rogers, Tim Cook
Stablecoin Sector May Reach $2 Trillion: Standard Chartered

Related Stories

Apple to Reorganise Sales Division With Departure of Enterprise Chief
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Screenshots Have Leaked
  2. Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro Debut in India: See Price, Availability
  3. OpenAI Could Soon Enter the Social Media Space to Take on Meta and X
  4. Apple's Foldable iPhone Might Launch in 2026 as Samsung Solves Crease Issue
  5. Honor Power With a Massive 8,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. CMF Buds 2 Full Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  8. HP Omen Max 16 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Launched in India
  9. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1 Update With These Changes
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $83,300, Most Altcoins Register Dips Â 
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Omen Max 16 With Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Launched in India
  2. Apple to Reorganise Sales Division With Departure of Enterprise Chief
  3. Global Smartphone Shipments Surged 1.5 Percent YoY in Q1 2025; Samsung, Apple Retain Top Positions: IDC
  4. Stablecoin Sector May Reach $2 Trillion: Standard Chartered
  5. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Screenshots Leak, Said to Release 'Next Week'
  6. Meta's Zuckerberg Eyed Instagram Spinoff Amid Antitrust Scrutiny, Document Shows
  7. Ancient Amber Bear Figurine from Poland Linked to Stone Age Beliefs
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $83,300, Most Altcoins Register Dips  
  9. SpaceX to Launch NASA’s Resupply Mission to the International Space Station This Month
  10. Samsung One UI 8 Leaked Build Suggests Early Design Changes; Now Brief May Come to Older Galaxy Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »