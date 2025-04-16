The global smartphone market has started on a positive note in 2025, according to a preliminary report by market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). Worldwide smartphone shipments grew 1.5 percent year-over-year (YoY) to 304.9 million units in the first quarter of 2025. Samsung remained the market leader, followed by Apple. The iPhone maker clocked the best Q1 ever in terms of units shipped, but its performance in China declined. Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo were in the top five.

As per IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report, global smartphone shipments surged 1.5 percent YoY to 304.9 million units in Q1 2025. This increase highlights strategic production adjustments made by smartphone companies in response to expected policy changes amid ongoing US-China trade tensions.

Samsung, Apple Still Lead the Pack

Following past trends, Samsung regained its market leadership with a 19.9 percent market share and shipped 60.6 million units. The success of the Galaxy S25 series and the latest Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 models is said to have driven Samsung's growth.

The report states that Apple recorded its best Q1 ever in terms of units shipped (57.9 million units). It grabbed 19.0 percent market share, registering a growth of 10.0 percent compared to the same period last year. Apple's performance in China declined as iPhone Pro models were exempt from the Chinese government subsidy program.

Xiaomi came in third place with 13.7 percent market share, registering 2.5 YoY growth in shipments. The brand shipped 41.8 million units and recorded growth in China as the subsidies from the Chinese government positively impacted the sale of Xiaomi's mid-range devices.

Oppo retained fourth position with 7.7 percent market share, but the company's shipments declined in the international markets. Vivo came at fifth position with 7.4 percent market share and 6.3 YoY growth driven by the strong demand for low-end devices and the V series.

IDC says the previous quarter witnessed growth globally among leading smartphone vendors, especially Chinese brands in their domestic market. This uptick was backed by government subsidies introduced last year and extended to smartphones in January 2025. The subsidy programme focuses on devices priced under CNY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 70,000), which covers the majority of offerings from Chinese manufacturers.

Dependence on China's supply chain remains strong despite continued tariff fluctuations, complicating long-term planning and forcing many companies to make critical decisions under significant uncertainty, opined Ryan Reith, Group Vice President, worldwide device trackers, IDC. “Right now, the focus for US smartphone brands should be taking advantage of the exemption by building and shipping as much as possible. The other side of this equation is the possibility that economic uncertainty may dampen consumer demand in the coming months.”