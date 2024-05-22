Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Seeks Dismissal of US Lawsuit That Accuses iPhone Maker of Monopolising Smartphone Market

Apple Seeks Dismissal of US Lawsuit That Accuses iPhone Maker of Monopolising Smartphone Market

Apple refuted the allegation and said it faced fierce competition from well-established rivals.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 May 2024 16:20 IST
Apple Seeks Dismissal of US Lawsuit That Accuses iPhone Maker of Monopolising Smartphone Market

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple rejected the government's contentions that the iPhone has kept consumers "locked in" to the devices

Highlights
  • Apple is accused of using market power to get more money from consumers
  • Officials also said Apple imposes hidden charges on business partners
  • The lawsuit says Apple hurt smaller rivals and drove up prices
Advertisement

Apple said on Tuesday it plans to ask a US judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department and 15 states in March that alleged the iPhone maker monopolized the smartphone market, hurt smaller rivals and drove up prices.

In a letter to US District Judge Julien X. Neals in New Jersey, Apple said "far from being a monopolist, Apple faces fierce competition from well-established rivals, and the complaint fails to allege that Apple has the ability to charge supra-competitive prices or restrict output in the alleged smartphone markets."

In the letter to the judge, Apple said the DOJ relies on a new "theory of antitrust liability that no court has recognized."

The government is expected to respond within seven days to the Apple letter, which the court requires parties to submit, hoping to expedite cases before advancing to a potentially more robust and expensive effort to dismiss a lawsuit.

The Justice Department alleges that Apple uses its market power to get more money from consumers, developers, content creators, artists, publishers, small businesses and merchants. The civil lawsuit accuses Apple of an illegal monopoly on smartphones maintained by imposing contractual restrictions on, and withholding critical access from, developers.

The Justice Department, which did not immediately comment, has previously said Apple charges as much as $1,599 for an iPhone and makes a larger profit than any rival. Officials also said Apple imposes hidden charges on various business partners - from software developers to credit card companies and even rivals such as Alphabet's Google, in ways that ultimately raise prices for consumers.

Apple rejected the government's contentions that the iPhone has kept consumers "locked in" to the devices. "Someone unhappy with Apple's limitations has every incentive to switch to competitor platforms that ostensibly do not have those limitations," the letter said.

"Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in March. "If left unchallenged, Apple will only continue to strengthen its smartphone monopoly."

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Antitrust Lawsuit, Smartphone, Samsung
Microsoft Promotes New Tools for Making AI-Focussed Windows Software

Related Stories

Apple Seeks Dismissal of US Lawsuit That Accuses iPhone Maker of Monopolising Smartphone Market
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 6T With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chip Launched in India: See Price
  2. Poco F6 Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, and More
  3. Apple Music Will Reportedly Get These New Features With iOS 18 This Year
  4. Realme GT 6T First Impressions
  5. Realme Buds Air 6 With Up to 50dB ANC Debut in India: Check Price
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Get Two New Cameras
  7. Boat Airdopes 800 First Impressions
  8. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition First Impressions
  9. Adobe Lightroom Can Now Remove Unwanted Objects From Photos
#Latest Stories
  1. Truecaller Collaborates With Microsoft to Integrate Personal Voice With AI Assistant: How to Set It
  2. Microsoft Brings AI-Powered Advanced Paste Feature to Windows With PowerToys
  3. Samsung Galaxy Ring India Price Tipped; Said to Come With a Monthly Subscription
  4. iOS 17.5.1 Update Released With 'Reappearing' Deleted Photos Bug Fix Alongside iPadOS 17.5.1: How to Download
  5. Nothing’s ChatGPT Integration Rolls Out to Its Audio Devices and CMF Earphones
  6. Asus Vivobook S Lineup Gets Refreshed With New Processors, Better Displays in India
  7. Apple Seeks Dismissal of US Lawsuit That Accuses iPhone Maker of Monopolising Smartphone Market
  8. Microsoft Promotes New Tools for Making AI-Focussed Windows Software
  9. Realme Buds Air 6 With Up to 50dB ANC, LHDC Support Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Microsoft to Ship an On-Device Phi-Silica AI Model With All Copilot+ PCs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »