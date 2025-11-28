Technology News
Apple Set to Launch 5th India Store in Noida on This Date; Mumbai's Second Store Slated for 2026

The Noida store is expected to be Apple's second retail store in the Delhi-NCR region after Apple Saket.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 November 2025 10:03 IST
Apple Set to Launch 5th India Store in Noida on This Date; Mumbai's Second Store Slated for 2026

Apple Koregaon Park (pictured) is the company's latest retail store in India, which opened in August

Highlights
  • The new Apple store will be located at DLF Mall of India in Noida
  • Customers can buy the latest Apple products at the store
  • Apple also reportedly plans to open a second store in Mumbai next year
Apple will open a new retail store in India next month, the company announced on Friday. The new Apple Store will be located in Noida and will officially open its doors on December 11. It is expected to be the Cupertino-based tech giant's second store in the Delhi-NCR region after Apple Saket, which was inaugurated in 2023. According to a report, Apple is also planning its expansion in Mumbai and could announce a second store next year.

Apple Store Noida

The upcoming Apple Store, dubbed Apple Noida, will be located at the DLF Mall of India in Sector 18, Noida. Barricade for the retail store was unveiled by the company on Friday, featuring vibrant feathers inspired by the peacock --- India's national bird.

This is, notably, the third Apple store in India to have a peacock-inspired launch campaign, following the September openings of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune.

Similar to other official Apple Stores in India, customers at Apple Noida will be able to shop for Apple products such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. The lineup of products includes the company's latest iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro (3rd Generation), and the latest iPad, iMac and MacBook devices.

The tech giant's Apple Creatives will host free “Today at Apple” sessions at the retail store, to educate customers on various topics, including art, coding, music, and photography — all free of charge.

Apple Noida is also expected to have the Genius Bar. Customers will be able to schedule an appointment to get their devices updated and receive repairs with genuine Apple parts and more from Apple-certified technicians.

Lastly, Apple will offer ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video' services, too. It enables customers to connect with knowledgeable Apple Specialists over a video call to get personalised buying recommendations, compare different product models, see available purchase options, and learn more about Apple devices. 

In addition to Apple Noida, the iPhone maker is also said to have plans of a Mumbai expansion, as part of an aggressive strategy to expand its retail presence in the country. According to a MoneyControl report, Apple will open a new store in Mumbai next year. This was reportedly confirmed by Deirdre O'Brien, Senior Vice President of Retail and People at Apple during a conversation with the publication.

The new store is expected to join Apple BKC as the second Apple store in the state.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Store, Apple Store India, Apple Store Noida
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Set to Launch 5th India Store in Noida on This Date; Mumbai's Second Store Slated for 2026
