Apple's newest retail store in India is all set to open its doors tomorrow, September 4. It is the Cupertino-based tech giant's fourth retail store in the country, following Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in Delhi, and Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru. Apple Koregaon Park is located in Kopa, Pune, one of the city's most luxurious localities and home to upscale residences, thriving cafés, and premium lifestyles.

Gadgets 360 visited the store ahead of its official inauguration in India. Here's the first look at Apple Koregaon Park.

Similar to other official Apple Stores in India, customers will be able to shop for Apple products such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. The lineup of products includes the company's current iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), and the latest iPad, iMac and MacBook devices.

The new Apple Stores in Bengaluru and Pune feature artwork inspired by the peacock, India's national bird.

There are dedicated experience zones where customers can experience different Apple products. These are not just limited to flagship devices such as iPhone and Mac, but also Apple Watch models, HomePod, AirPods, and Beats devices.

Services such as Apple Music and Apple TV+ also have dedicated zones.

At Apple Koregaon Park, the Cupertino-based tech giant's Apple Creatives will host free “Today at Apple” sessions to educate customers on various topics, including art, coding, music, and photography — all free of charge.

The company said that Apple Koregaon Park has 68 staff members hailing from 11 states across India. Similar to other Apple facilities, the Koregaon Park operates on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon-neutral.

There are also group booking options for business teams, families, and friends.

Existing Apple customers can shop for accessories at Apple Koregaon Park. They can explore cases, data cables, power adapters, Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, Apple Pencil, and more.

There is a dedicated pick-up area for customers. It enables them to shop for Apple products online via the website or the Apple Store app, get them delivered to their nearest store, and come down to pick them up at their convenience.

Apple offers various financing options at the Koregaon Park store. There is also an option to leverage the company's trade-in programme when purchasing new devices. Apart from this, customers can also take advantage of one-on-one in-store support and switching to iOS support.

Apple Koregaon Park also houses the company's Genius Bar. Customers can schedule an appointment to get their devices updated and receive repairs with genuine Apple parts and more from Apple-certified technicians.

To commemorate the opening of Apple Koregaon Park, the company is offering Apple Koregaon wallpapers for free and has created a dedicated Apple Music playlist on the music-streaming app, featuring local Pune artists.