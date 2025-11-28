Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Black Friday Sale: iPhone 16 Available at a Lower Price With Discounts, Other Offers on Amazon

Black Friday Sale: iPhone 16 Available at a Lower Price With Discounts, Other Offers on Amazon

Customers can avail of a bank offer that provides an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on the iPhone 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 November 2025 09:47 IST
Black Friday Sale: iPhone 16 Available at a Lower Price With Discounts, Other Offers on Amazon

iPhone 16 Plus (pictured) can be purchased with a discount on Amazon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iPhone 16 is available at an effective price of Rs. 62,900
  • Exchange bonuses up to Rs. 47,650 can further reduce the price
  • EMI options are available for buyers who prefer monthly payments
Advertisement

The iPhone 16 is currently available at a reduced price on an e-commerce platform, courtesy of the Black Friday Sale. Amazon has introduced a discount on the Apple handset, considerably lowering the price from its usual market rate. Alongside direct discounts, the e-commerce giant is also extending bank offers, exchange bonuses and additional deal benefits on the iPhone 16 to further sweeten the deal and reduce the price.

Black Friday Sale: iPhone 16 Deal

The iPhone 16 was launched in India in 2024 at a starting price of Rs. 79,900 for the base variant with 128GB of storage. After the iPhone 17 launch this year, its price was officially lowered to Rs. 69,900. As part of the Amazon Black Friday Sale offer, customers can purchase the iPhone 16 at an effective sale price of lower Rs. 62,900.

To begin with, the e-commerce giant has rolled out a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the iPhone 16, lowering its price to Rs. 66,900. Customers can further reduce the price of the flagship handset with bank deals. They can avail of a bank offer that provides an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000.

Combined, these offers lower the iPhone 16 price to Rs. 62,900 during the Amazon Black Friday Sale. This deal is valid on all five colour options of the iPhone 16 128GB storage variant.

The bank offer, notably, is valid on ICICI Bank and SBI Credit Card full swipe transactions. There are EMI offers too, enabling customers to buy the iPhone 16 without paying its entire cost upfront.

Apart from this, Amazon also offers up to Rs. 47,650 off as an exchange bonus, which can be utilised to further lower the price of the new smartphone. The discounted amount, however, will vary based on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the availability of the offer at your location.

Buyers are advised to read all the terms and conditions of the offer before availing of it.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Iphone 16, iphone 16 price in india, iphone 16 amazon, Black Friday Sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Strong iPhone 17 Sales to Help Apple Surpass Samsung as Global Leader in Smartphone Shipments: Report
Apple Set to Launch 5th India Store in Noida on This Date; Mumbai's Second Store Slated for 2026

Related Stories

Black Friday Sale: iPhone 16 Available at a Lower Price With Discounts, Other Offers on Amazon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Opens Noida Store Next Month: Details
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1, Mass Jathara, Aaryan, and More
  3. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 Early Deals Live Now: Here Are Details
  4. Black Friday Sale: iPhone 16 Available at a Lower Price on Amazon
  5. Infinix Teases Smartphone Co-Designed With Pininfarina
  6. Realme P4x 5G Will Launch in India in These Colourways
  7. Xiaomi Announces HyperOS 3 Release Schedule for Poco Smartphones
  8. Oppo Reno 15 Series Charging Details Surface Through TUV Certification
  9. Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, and More
  10. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Set to Launch 5th India Store in Noida on This Date; Mumbai's Second Store Slated for 2026
  2. Black Friday Sale: iPhone 16 Available at a Lower Price With Discounts, Other Offers on Amazon
  3. Strong iPhone 17 Sales to Help Apple Surpass Samsung as Global Leader in Smartphone Shipments: Report
  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch Online
  5. Oh. What. Fun. OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Michelle Pfeiffer-Starring Holiday Comedy
  6. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc
  7. OpenAI Rejects Allegations of ChatGPT’s Role in Teenager’s Suicide, Says Full Context Missing
  8. Infinix Teases New Smartphone Co-Designed With Pininfarina, Launch Set for Next Month
  9. Cyberpunk 2077 Sells 35 Million Copies, CD Project Red Shares Update on Cyberpunk 2 Development
  10. Poco F7 Series, Poco X7 and X7 Pro to Get HyperOS 3 Update This Month: Release Schedule
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »