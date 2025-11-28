The iPhone 16 is currently available at a reduced price on an e-commerce platform, courtesy of the Black Friday Sale. Amazon has introduced a discount on the Apple handset, considerably lowering the price from its usual market rate. Alongside direct discounts, the e-commerce giant is also extending bank offers, exchange bonuses and additional deal benefits on the iPhone 16 to further sweeten the deal and reduce the price.

Black Friday Sale: iPhone 16 Deal

The iPhone 16 was launched in India in 2024 at a starting price of Rs. 79,900 for the base variant with 128GB of storage. After the iPhone 17 launch this year, its price was officially lowered to Rs. 69,900. As part of the Amazon Black Friday Sale offer, customers can purchase the iPhone 16 at an effective sale price of lower Rs. 62,900.

To begin with, the e-commerce giant has rolled out a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the iPhone 16, lowering its price to Rs. 66,900. Customers can further reduce the price of the flagship handset with bank deals. They can avail of a bank offer that provides an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000.

Combined, these offers lower the iPhone 16 price to Rs. 62,900 during the Amazon Black Friday Sale. This deal is valid on all five colour options of the iPhone 16 128GB storage variant.

The bank offer, notably, is valid on ICICI Bank and SBI Credit Card full swipe transactions. There are EMI offers too, enabling customers to buy the iPhone 16 without paying its entire cost upfront.

Apart from this, Amazon also offers up to Rs. 47,650 off as an exchange bonus, which can be utilised to further lower the price of the new smartphone. The discounted amount, however, will vary based on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the availability of the offer at your location.

Buyers are advised to read all the terms and conditions of the offer before availing of it.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.