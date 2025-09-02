Apple Hebbal: First-Ever Apple Store in Bengaluru is Now Open

Apple opened its latest store in South India on Tuesday. Apple Hebbal is the newest store and the third in the country, following Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi. Much like the first two stores in India, the Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru will offer personalised support and experiences for customers to discover products and services. The Cupertino-based giant is also set to open the doors of its fourth store in Pune, marking the second Apple Store to open this year. The Apple Koregaon Park opens its doors on September 4 in Kopa, Pune. Similarly, Apple announced Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi in 2023 in a back-to-back style.

At Apple Hebbal, customers can explore the full line-up of Apple products, including the iPhone 16 series, MacBook, iPads, Apple Watch, and other products like AirPods and AirTag. Sharing details of the store, Apple said that the Hebbal store comprises 70 team members who hail from 15 states across India. Similar to other Apple facilities, the Hebbal store operates on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon-neutral.

Consumers have various financing options available in the physical store, alongside the option to use the Apple Trade-In programme. Additionally, they can also avail themselves of one-on-one support in-store with personal setup and switching to iOS support.

Apple will also host free Apple sessions at the Hebbal store, themed around education, open to anyone from students to creators and business owners. Apple Creatives lead these sessions, and the company also offers a group booking option for families, friends or business teams looking to expand their skills. At the store, the company also has a dedicated pick-up area for customers who book their devices through online orders and can come down to pick them up at their convenience.

To mark the opening, the company is offering Apple Hebbal wallpapers for free and has even created a dedicated Apple Music playlist on the music-streaming app, featuring local Bengaluru artists.

The launch of new stores in Bengaluru and Pune comes at a crucial time for Apple, as it is set to unveil the new iPhone 17 series at its global keynote on September 9.