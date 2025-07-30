Apple on Wednesday introduced its ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video' service in India. It enables customers to connect with knowledgeable Apple Specialists over a video call to get personalised buying recommendations, compare different product models, see available purchase options, and learn more about Apple devices. The service is offered in a single language to users in India via the Apple Store, available on both iOS and Android devices.

Apple's Shop with a Specialist over Video Service in India

In a newsroom post, Apple said that its Specialist over Video service connects customers with an Apple Store employee via a one-way video call that is secure. The Apple Specialist will be connected over video, whereas the customer will be able to communicate through an audio-only medium.

“Whether someone lives in a metro city or a smaller town, we're committed to making it easier than ever for them to access the incredible products, services, and support Apple is known for”, Karen Rasmussen, Head of Retail Online at Apple said in a statement.

It is available to buyers in India from 10am to 7pm IST from Monday to Friday via the Apple Store online in English language. An iOS device is not mandatory to access the Specialist over Video service, as per the company.

During the video call session, customers can get personalised and tailored advice. They can compare product models to find the Apple device which best suits their needs. Further, the Apple Specialist will inform them about the available purchase options.

The Specialist over Video service is said to be an expansion of personalised recommendations and buying advice which the tech giant offers through its website and offline stores. Globally, Apple also offers buyers an opportunity to learn new skills, courtesy of programmes such as Today at Apple.

Its introduction builds upon the company's rollout of the Apple Store app in India, which took place in January. Through this platform, you can shop for products and services directly from Apple. It provides personalised recommendations, ability to save and organise favourites, get information about retail programs, know about the latest device features, and easy deliveries with multiple pickup options.