Technology News

Apple Faces $1 Billion Class Action Lawsuit by UK App Developers over App Store Fees

Apple has previously said that 85 percent of developers on the App Store do not pay any commission.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 July 2023 09:31 IST
Apple Faces $1 Billion Class Action Lawsuit by UK App Developers over App Store Fees

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple's services business includes the App Store

Highlights
  • Apple's services business has seen revenues grow at a rapid pace
  • It now hovers around $20 billion per quarter
  • The UK lawsuit has been filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal

Apple on Tuesday found itself the target of a $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,200 crore) class action lawsuit brought by more than 1,500 apps developers in the UK over its App Store fees.

Apple's services business, which includes the App Store, has seen revenues grow at a rapid pace in the last few years and now hovers around $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,63,400 crore) per quarter.

However, the commissions of 15 percent to 30 percent that the company charges some app makers for the use of an in-app payment system have been criticised by app developers and targeted by antitrust regulators in several countries.

Apple has previously said that 85 percent of developers on the App Store do not pay any commission and that it helps European developers to access markets and customers in 175 countries around the world through the App Store.

The UK lawsuit at the Competition Appeal Tribunal is being brought by Sean Ennis, a professor at the Centre for Competition Policy at the University of East Anglia and a former economist at the OECD, on behalf of 1,566 app developers.

He is being advised by the law firm Geradin Partners.

"Apple's charges to app developers are excessive, and only possible due to its monopoly on the distribution of apps onto iPhones and iPads," Ennis said in a statement.

"The charges are unfair in their own right and constitute abusive pricing. They harm app developers and also app buyers."

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, App Store, Lawsuit, App Developers, UK
Spotify Raises Premium Plans Prices Across Several Countries

Related Stories

Apple Faces $1 Billion Class Action Lawsuit by UK App Developers over App Store Fees
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped
  2. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  3. Sony WF-1000XM5 Earphones With Dynamic Driver X Launched at This Price
  4. iOS 16.6 and macOS 13.5 Updates Released: Why You Should Update Today
  5. Apple Aims to Ship 85 Million iPhone 15 Units in 2023, in Line With Last Year
  6. OnePlus Open Could Have the Same Form Factor as This Foldable Oppo Phone
  7. Realme 11 is Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  8. Oppo K11 5G Key Specifications Confirmed, Will Be Powered by This Chipset
  9. Oppo Reno 10 5G Price in India Revealed: Here’s How Much It Costs
  10. Here’s How Much the PS5 Will Cost in India After a Discount on July 25
#Latest Stories
  1. Ubisoft Clarifies That It Won’t Delete Inactive Accounts With Purchased Games
  2. Toronto International Film Festival Unveils Packed Lineup Despite Actors' Strike
  3. Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds With Dynamic Driver X, QN2e Active Noise Cancellation Chip, Launched: Details
  4. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Clings to $29,000, DOGE Up After Elon Musk Rebrands Twitter as X
  5. iOS 16.6, macOS 13.5 and watchOS 9.6 Rolled Out by Apple With Fixes for Actively Exploited Security Flaws
  6. Binance, CEO Changpeng Zhao Plan to Seek Dismissal of CFTC Complaint Over Alleged Regulatory Violations
  7. Netflix Launches Personalised ‘My Netflix’ Hub Tab for Downloads, Reminders, More
  8. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: All Details
  9. Adobe, Figma $20 Billion Deal to Face Full-Scale EU Antitrust Probe After Preliminary Review
  10. Apple Faces $1 Billion Class Action Lawsuit by UK App Developers over App Store Fees
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.