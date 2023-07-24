MacBook Pro 2023 and a Mac Mini update have previously been reported to launch in October. Many other Apple products were also speculated to receive a processor update. Reportedly, the devices will launch with an M3 chip in 2024. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman said there is a delay in the M3 update launch of certain products. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been tight-lipped on the matter. Gurman also noted that Apple may see slower engagement from third-party app developers for its high-end AR/VR headset, the Vision Pro.

Gurman, in his newsletter, noted that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro along with the Mac Mini desktop updates will release later than previously expected. Earlier, Gurman himself stated that the updates with the long-anticipated M3 chips will be released in the market by October this year. In his latest newsletter, he shared that the timeline of the update launch may be pushed to as far as late 2024.

The M3 chip will be based on TSMC's 3nm processors and is expected to arrive with speed and performance improvements over the 5nm M2 chip used in most current Apple products. Gurman added that among the products that are listed to get the new, improved chip are also the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 24-inch iMac.

In the same newsletter, Gurman said that the engagement of third party app developers with the Apple Vision Pro will likely be slower. Even though the success of the AR/VR headset depends a lot on these third party apps, its high price range has kept it at bay from many potential customers.

Currently, the VisionOS running the Vision Pro headset supports some unaltered iPad and iPhone apps, a few converted iPad apps optimised especially for visionOS, and completely new visionOS applications meant solely for virtual and augmented reality experiences.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.