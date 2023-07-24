Technology News

MacBook Pro 2023, Mac Mini Update With M3 Chips Could Launch in 2024: Mark Gurman

The 3nm M3 chip is expected to come with performance and power improvements compared to the current 5nm-based M2 chip.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 July 2023 15:06 IST
MacBook Pro 2023, Mac Mini Update With M3 Chips Could Launch in 2024: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook Pro with M2 chips (pictured) was launched in June 2022

Highlights
  • 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 models are expected to launch in late 2024
  • The laprops are likely to come with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips
  • 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, 24-inch iMac may launch in October

MacBook Pro 2023 and a Mac Mini update have previously been reported to launch in October. Many other Apple products were also speculated to receive a processor update. Reportedly, the devices will launch with an M3 chip in 2024. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman said there is a delay in the M3 update launch of certain products. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been tight-lipped on the matter. Gurman also noted that Apple may see slower engagement from third-party app developers for its high-end AR/VR headset, the Vision Pro.

Gurman, in his newsletter, noted that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro along with the Mac Mini desktop updates will release later than previously expected. Earlier, Gurman himself stated that the updates with the long-anticipated M3 chips will be released in the market by October this year. In his latest newsletter, he shared that the timeline of the update launch may be pushed to as far as late 2024.

The M3 chip will be based on TSMC's 3nm processors and is expected to arrive with speed and performance improvements over the 5nm M2 chip used in most current Apple products. Gurman added that among the products that are listed to get the new, improved chip are also the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 24-inch iMac. 

In the same newsletter, Gurman said that the engagement of third party app developers with the Apple Vision Pro will likely be slower. Even though the success of the AR/VR headset depends a lot on these third party apps, its high price range has kept it at bay from many potential customers. 

Currently, the VisionOS running the Vision Pro headset supports some unaltered iPad and iPhone apps, a few converted iPad apps optimised especially for visionOS, and completely new visionOS applications meant solely for virtual and augmented reality experiences.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MacBook Pro, Macbook Pro 2023, Mac Mini, M3 Chip, Apple, Mac, MacBook
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PS5 to Receive Rs. 7,500 Discount From July 25 in India: All Details
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Launches Worldcoin Cryptocurrency Project: Details

Related Stories

MacBook Pro 2023, Mac Mini Update With M3 Chips Could Launch in 2024: Mark Gurman
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook (2023) 4G Laptop Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India via Retail Outlets: See Offers
  3. Moto G14 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Colour Options
  4. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 Spotted on Retail Websites
  6. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  7. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  8. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series With Nothing Phone 2-Like Design Revealed: Details
  9. Here’s How Much the PS5 Will Cost in India After a Discount on July 25
  10. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Review: A Razr for Gen-Z?
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C51 With 6.7-Inch Display, Mini Capsule Launched; India Launch Tipped Soon
  2. Elon Musk's Twitter Begins Switch to X Branding With Site Logo, Profile Photo
  3. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Launches Worldcoin Cryptocurrency Project: Details
  4. MacBook Pro 2023, Mac Mini Update With M3 Chips Could Launch in 2024: Mark Gurman
  5. PS5 to Receive Rs. 7,500 Discount From July 25 in India: All Details
  6. Moto G14 India Launch Date Confirmed for August 1; Colour Options and Features Teased Ahead of Debut
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Tab S9 Spotted on Retail Websites Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event
  8. Vodafone Reports Quarterly Revenue Boost Driven by Strong Demand in the UK, Appoints New CFO
  9. Oppenheimer Outsells Barbie in Tickets Sales in India, Selling 1.4 Million Tickets During Opening Weekend
  10. JioBook (2023) India Launch Date Set for July 31; Amazon Microsite Teases Upcoming 4G Laptop
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.