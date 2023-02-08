Asus ROG Phone 7 series is reportedly set to be launched in the third quarter of 2023. The purported gaming smartphone series from Asus is expected to succeed the Asus ROG Phone 6 series that was launched in India in July last year. The upcoming series is expected to include three smartphones that could feature Qualcomm's latest SoC while running on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The series is also expected to feature AMOLED displays on all its smartphones, which offer a refresh rate of at least 165Hz.

According to a report by TheTechOutlook, published in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the Taipei, Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer is working on its next-in-line gaming smartphone series, the Asus ROG Phone 7 series.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 series could arrive featuring the vanilla Asus ROG Phone 7, a higher-end Asus ROG Phone 7D, and a top-end Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate model smartphone, the report suggests.

As per the tipster, the upcoming flagship gaming smartphone series from Asus will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while running on Android-13 out-of-the-box. The smartphones in the series are being tipped to feature AMOLED display panels with up to 165Hz refresh rate. Its predecessors, the Asus ROG Phone 6, and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The purported Asus ROG Phone 7 series is also expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, just like its predecessors. The vanilla Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to feature 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate could feature a 512GB internal storage variant. The tipster suggests that the Asus ROG Phone 7, and the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate models will debut in the global market sporting the model numbers AI205_A, and AI2205_E, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the Chinese market, the Asus ROG Phone 7, Asus ROG Phone 7D, and the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate are said to launch sporting the model numbers AI2205_B, AI2205_D, and AI2205_F, respectively. In the Indian market, the vanilla ASUS ROG Phone 7 is being tipped to arrive with the model number AI2205_C.

The purported flagship gaming smartphone series from Asus could arrive in the third quarter of 2023, which is in the months of July, August, or September. However, it is important to note that Asus has not provided any official confirmation or indication on the arrival of the purported Asus ROG Phone 7 series smartphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.