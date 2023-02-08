Technology News
Moto E13 With Unisoc T606 SoC, 6.5-Inch IPS Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto E13 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 February 2023 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto E13 features a 13-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel selfie snapper

Highlights
  • Moto E13 is a 4G smartphone that runs on Android 13 (Go edition)
  • It supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity
  • The Moto E13’s pricing in India starts at Rs. 6,999

Motorola has launched the entry-level Moto E13 smartphone in India on Wednesday. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, this Motorola smartphone packs an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, paired with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. Its 5,000mAh battery is said to provide up to 23 hours of video playback support. The inbuilt speaker on the handset is enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. Moto E13's front and rear camera units are capable of full-HD video recording as well.

Moto E13 price in India, availability

The Moto E13 gets a 2GB RAM + 64GB storage model priced at Rs. 6,999. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the handset costs Rs. 7,999. This Motorola smartphone will be available to purchase from Flipkart and JioMart.

It comes in Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, and Creamy White colours. Existing and new Jio customers can receive flat Rs. 700 cashback by opting into the Jio Lock offer.

Moto E13 specifications, features

This is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone that runs on Android 13 (Go edition). It features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Moto E13 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, along with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. There is up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In the camera department, the Moto E13 sports a 13-megapixel main camera on the back and a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper. Both these camera units are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30fps. This smartphone carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. It is claimed to provide support for up to 23 hours of video playback.

The Moto E13 measures 164.19x74.95x8.47mm and weighs about 179.5g, as per the company. It has an IP52-rated dust and water-resistant design. It supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, along with Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity. This Motorola smartphone also gets a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
