Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip are being upgraded to Android 13, the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, in several regions. The update comes with the latest software version and the January security patches. It also adds new features and changes to the interface. Asus had begun its Android 13 update rollout in December last year, starting with the Asus Zenfone 9. A month later, the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip are receiving update in India, Russia, Europe, Taiwan, and other countries.

The official release notes shared by Asus on its website reveal that the Android 13 update on Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip comes with the latest firmware version number 33.0210.0210.210. The release is currently rolling out to users in European countries as well as Taiwan, India, and Russia, as per the WW-33.0210.0210.210 tag on the update.

The Asus Zenfone 8 series Android 13 release notes reveal that the latest OS update brings redesigned apps including Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound Recorder, and Settings. It has also revamped the Quick Settings panel, volume toggle panel, and notification tray. The 'Wallpaper and style' setting gets themed icons with more colour options. However, do note that some 3rd party apps do not support Android 13.

Other improvements include updated system modes, improved performance, making it more dynamic and durable as well as the updated Game Genie that enables users to quickly switch between system modes in games.

Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip users can check the latest update on their devices by navigating to ​Settings > System > System Updates. Asus has also shared a manual method of updating the firmware on their Asus Zenfone 8 and 8 Flip devices via the official Asus website.

Both the Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip were launched in May 2021 with Android 11 out-of-the-box and the company's ZenUI 8 interface on top. The phones are powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 16GB of RAM.

