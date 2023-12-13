Technology News

E3 Is Officially Dead After a Series of Failed Attempts at Reinvention

Shifting interests, publishers backing out, and competitors (digital gaming events) caused E3 to get cancelled several times.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 December 2023 13:18 IST
E3 Is Officially Dead After a Series of Failed Attempts at Reinvention

Photo Credit: ReedPop

The 2023 edition would have marked the first in-person E3 since 2019

Highlights
  • Digital presentations have become an industry favourite since pandemic
  • PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo previously pulled out of E3 2023
  • Hideo Kojima, Cory Barlog, and more paid respects to E3
Advertisement

E3, what was once the biggest video game expo, is officially dead. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) confirmed the news on Twitter, thanking the fans and developers who attended and supported the in-person show for over two decades. Its closure was only a matter of time, slyly signalled in March, when the 2023 edition got cancelled due to a lack of interest from several publishers including the big three — PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo — all of which pulled out. Add to that pandemic-era disruption which caused global lockdowns, competitors such as Summer Game Fest, and the general audience preferring to catch up on game reveals from the comfort of their homes, eventually leading to its demise.

“We know the entire industry, players and creators alike have a lot of passion for E3. We share that passion,” ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis told The Washington Post in an interview. “We know it's difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it's the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners.” Several attempts were made to revive and reinvent E3, but online digital events became a go-to favourite for both fans and developers, who didn't want to deal with the hassle of travelling long distances to attend a crowded physical show and spending large amounts to secure booths at the event. During the peak COVID-19 period, industry giant Geoff Keighley decided to quit working with E3 and took the opportunity to kickstart his own online season of games called the Summer Game Fest, allowing developers to switch on their webcams and promote games.

In fact, PlayStation even adopted that digital format for both its smaller State of Play events and its bigger showcases, as a medium to present a slew of video games at once and generate hype. Assassin's Creed maker Ubisoft was another major publisher, who backed out of this year's proposed E3 event and decided to host an online Ubisoft Forward show, albeit with select journalists at the venue. This year's E3 was supposed to be held from June 13–16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, marking the first in-person extravaganza since 2019. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic, then there was an online version in 2021, and the 2022 E3 was outright cancelled in the hopes of revitalising it. And now we're here.

Since its conception, E3 also served as a stage for some of gaming's biggest figures like Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima. As such, the latter has shared his favourite memories from the show and expressed gratitude for opening the gates for Japanese games to flourish in the global market. Meanwhile, God of War reboot game director Cory Barlog reminisced on the time when he debuted the bearded and reserved look for Kratos to thousands of screaming fans. “Both loved and hated this show. RIPs to the E3,” he tweeted. At the time of writing, there are reportedly no plans for selling the E3 brand name, either.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: e3, e3 shut down, e3 dead, e3 cancelled, electronic entertainment expo, summer game fest, xbox, nintendo, playstation
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Fail to See Profits as Price Correction Period Prevails Over Most Assets

Related Stories

E3 Is Officially Dead After a Series of Failed Attempts at Reinvention
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get These New AI Features
  2. The Day Before Developer Announces Closure After Poor Launch
  3. Nubia Z60 Ultra Design Revealed; Compared to iPhone 15 Pro in Teaser Video
  4. iQoo 12 Debuts as the First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  5. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ May Launch in India Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera, Display Details Tipped Again
  7. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A15 4G Launched: See Price
  8. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Tipped to Launch in India in January 2024
  9. Disney, Reliance Finalising Terms of India Media Operations Merger: Report
  10. iQoo 12 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
#Latest Stories
  1. E3 Is Officially Dead After a Series of Failed Attempts at Reinvention
  2. iPhone 16 Prototype Mockups Hint at Redesigned Camera Layout, Modified Volume Buttons
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Fail to See Profits as Price Correction Period Prevails Over Most Assets
  4. Itel A05s 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Acer Boosts Commitment to ‘Make in India’, to Expand Into AI PCs, eMobility, More
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Get AI-Powered Features Like Circle Search, Voice Recorder
  7. Microsoft Is Reportedly Exploring Free Xbox Game Pass Access in Exchange for Watching Adverts
  8. iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Specifications, Features
  9. The Day Before Delisted From Steam Days After Troubled Launch, Studio Fntastic Announces Shutdown
  10. Google's Messages App Could Soon Allow Users to Edit Sent Texts; Reportedly in Testing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »